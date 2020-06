Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Close to U of A and UMC, nice spacious home in the heart of central Tucson. Great open floor plan and a huge low care yard. Brand new tile and upgrades throughout the home. All appliances included. . Must see this beautiful home! Available Aug 2020, call today to schedule and appointment. Please call or text Veronica @ (520)954-4751. Sorry not Pets allowed.