8845 East Mountain Spring Drive

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Super cute 3 bedroom/2 bath with 2 car attached garage. The home has tiled floors in all the right areas -- entrance, hallway, living room, dining room, kitchen, baths, and laundry room; and carpet in all bedrooms. Nice paint throughout ... Shows great!



Rita Ranch neighborhood and close to everything!



Come make Mountain Spring your new home. Self show on Rently.com.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,220, Application Fee: $20, Security Deposit: $1,220, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.