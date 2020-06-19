All apartments in Tucson
Last updated April 28 2020 at 4:14 AM

8845 East Mountain Spring Drive

8845 East Mountain Spring Drive · (520) 391-4499
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8845 East Mountain Spring Drive, Tucson, AZ 85747
Rita Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,220

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1133 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Super cute 3 bedroom/2 bath with 2 car attached garage. The home has tiled floors in all the right areas -- entrance, hallway, living room, dining room, kitchen, baths, and laundry room; and carpet in all bedrooms. Nice paint throughout ... Shows great!

Rita Ranch neighborhood and close to everything!

Come make Mountain Spring your new home. Self show on Rently.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,220, Application Fee: $20, Security Deposit: $1,220, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8845 East Mountain Spring Drive have any available units?
8845 East Mountain Spring Drive has a unit available for $1,220 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
Is 8845 East Mountain Spring Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8845 East Mountain Spring Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8845 East Mountain Spring Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8845 East Mountain Spring Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucson.
Does 8845 East Mountain Spring Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8845 East Mountain Spring Drive does offer parking.
Does 8845 East Mountain Spring Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8845 East Mountain Spring Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8845 East Mountain Spring Drive have a pool?
No, 8845 East Mountain Spring Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8845 East Mountain Spring Drive have accessible units?
No, 8845 East Mountain Spring Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8845 East Mountain Spring Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8845 East Mountain Spring Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8845 East Mountain Spring Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8845 East Mountain Spring Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
