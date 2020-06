Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Tons of Privacy, this Downstairs 1 bedroom, 1 bath is 610 sq ft. Newly Painted, new laminate wood flooring, new ceiling fans, new kitchen counters, new light fixtures, new blinds. Walk in closet. This unit is in the back of the subdivision on the end. The patio faces no one. Lots of Privacy. Close enough to one of the pools but not close enough to hear the noise. Unit comes with 1 covered parking space. Unit is close to bus, schools and walking distance to restaurants.