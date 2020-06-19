All apartments in Tucson
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

7201 E. Bloomtree Lane

7201 East Bloomtree Lane · (520) 618-7331
Location

7201 East Bloomtree Lane, Tucson, AZ 85756

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7201 E. Bloomtree Lane · Avail. now

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1385 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
basketball court
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
bbq/grill
Monster back yard in Sycamore Park - Available in June! Popular Sycamore Park community offers ball fields/courts/walking trails and more. This US home model is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,385 sq. ft, split bedroom, great room layout with many upgrades. Back yard has an attached covered patio and is one of the largest lots in the development. Low maintenance front and back yards with maturing trees and carefully selected vegetation to create a lush landscape to create a serene get away. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS.

(RLNE5756944)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7201 E. Bloomtree Lane have any available units?
7201 E. Bloomtree Lane has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 7201 E. Bloomtree Lane have?
Some of 7201 E. Bloomtree Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and basketball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7201 E. Bloomtree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7201 E. Bloomtree Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7201 E. Bloomtree Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7201 E. Bloomtree Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucson.
Does 7201 E. Bloomtree Lane offer parking?
No, 7201 E. Bloomtree Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7201 E. Bloomtree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7201 E. Bloomtree Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7201 E. Bloomtree Lane have a pool?
No, 7201 E. Bloomtree Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7201 E. Bloomtree Lane have accessible units?
No, 7201 E. Bloomtree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7201 E. Bloomtree Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7201 E. Bloomtree Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
