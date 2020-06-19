7201 E. Bloomtree Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court bbq/grill

Monster back yard in Sycamore Park - Available in June! Popular Sycamore Park community offers ball fields/courts/walking trails and more. This US home model is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,385 sq. ft, split bedroom, great room layout with many upgrades. Back yard has an attached covered patio and is one of the largest lots in the development. Low maintenance front and back yards with maturing trees and carefully selected vegetation to create a lush landscape to create a serene get away. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS.



(RLNE5756944)