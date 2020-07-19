All apartments in Tucson
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:47 AM

2744 N Country Club

2744 North Country Club Road · (520) 440-6342
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2744 North Country Club Road, Tucson, AZ 85716
Doolen-Fruitvale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 108 · Avail. now

$950

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 898 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Property Amenities
Available in July! PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS. This clean 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 898 square foot condo is perfectly located close to the U of A. This condo has an open floor plan making it feel bigger, the kitchen has all appliances and is open to ''Sunken'' Living Room. The Living Room features built in storage closet and cozy wood burning fireplace. Condo comes with a stack-able washer & dryer. The master BR includes a large 3 door closet and a sliding door that opens to a quiet patio perfect for relaxing. The 2nd BR good sized, has a ceiling fan and a built-in desk. This condo comes cable ready. Set just off a major road for that great central location where you are close to all major amenities, but still have that quiet, neighborhood feel!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2744 N Country Club have any available units?
2744 N Country Club has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 2744 N Country Club have?
Some of 2744 N Country Club's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2744 N Country Club currently offering any rent specials?
2744 N Country Club is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2744 N Country Club pet-friendly?
No, 2744 N Country Club is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucson.
Does 2744 N Country Club offer parking?
No, 2744 N Country Club does not offer parking.
Does 2744 N Country Club have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2744 N Country Club offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2744 N Country Club have a pool?
No, 2744 N Country Club does not have a pool.
Does 2744 N Country Club have accessible units?
No, 2744 N Country Club does not have accessible units.
Does 2744 N Country Club have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2744 N Country Club has units with dishwashers.
