2744 N Country Club

Available in July! PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS. This clean 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 898 square foot condo is perfectly located close to the U of A. This condo has an open floor plan making it feel bigger, the kitchen has all appliances and is open to ''Sunken'' Living Room. The Living Room features built in storage closet and cozy wood burning fireplace. Condo comes with a stack-able washer & dryer. The master BR includes a large 3 door closet and a sliding door that opens to a quiet patio perfect for relaxing. The 2nd BR good sized, has a ceiling fan and a built-in desk. This condo comes cable ready. Set just off a major road for that great central location where you are close to all major amenities, but still have that quiet, neighborhood feel!