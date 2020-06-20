All apartments in Tucson
2311 N Sonoita Ave #1102

2311 North Sonoita Avenue · (520) 260-6420
Location

2311 North Sonoita Avenue, Tucson, AZ 85712

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2311 N Sonoita Ave #1102 · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 846 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
2 Bedroom and 1 Bath Rental - This unit is available for a quick move-in, just freshly re-painted. Located on the corner of Grant and Sonoita and close to transportation, and major employers like Costco and a few minutes away from Tucson Medical Center. Nice sparkling pool for those hot summer days. It has central air conditioning and comes with refrigerator, range, dishwasher. Has washer and dryer hook-ups. Roommates are welcome. Please call Jesus Johnson for an appointment at 520-260-6420. www.rangerhomerentals.com

(RLNE5812559)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2311 N Sonoita Ave #1102 have any available units?
2311 N Sonoita Ave #1102 has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 2311 N Sonoita Ave #1102 have?
Some of 2311 N Sonoita Ave #1102's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2311 N Sonoita Ave #1102 currently offering any rent specials?
2311 N Sonoita Ave #1102 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2311 N Sonoita Ave #1102 pet-friendly?
No, 2311 N Sonoita Ave #1102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucson.
Does 2311 N Sonoita Ave #1102 offer parking?
No, 2311 N Sonoita Ave #1102 does not offer parking.
Does 2311 N Sonoita Ave #1102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2311 N Sonoita Ave #1102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2311 N Sonoita Ave #1102 have a pool?
Yes, 2311 N Sonoita Ave #1102 has a pool.
Does 2311 N Sonoita Ave #1102 have accessible units?
No, 2311 N Sonoita Ave #1102 does not have accessible units.
Does 2311 N Sonoita Ave #1102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2311 N Sonoita Ave #1102 has units with dishwashers.
