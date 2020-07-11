Apartment List
/
AZ
/
tolleson
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:46 AM

18 Apartments for rent in Tolleson, AZ with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Tolleson apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free m... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
4 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities At Country Place
2500 S 99th Ave, Tolleson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,231
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
1022 sqft
Christopher Todd Communities is proud to announce 154 new luxury Farmhouse-style one and two bedroom single-level rental homes located on the border of Phoenix in Tolleson.
Results within 1 mile of Tolleson
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
23 Units Available
West Town Court
8400 W Virginia Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,089
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments have hardwood floors, sophisticated black kitchen appliances and ceiling fans. Get work done in the business center or hang out in the clubhouse. Close to bus routes on Thomas Road and 83rd Avenue.
Results within 5 miles of Tolleson
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
22 Units Available
Copper Falls
5151 North 95th Avenue, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1315 sqft
BRAND NEW LUXURY APARTMENTS NOW OPEN IN GLENDALE! Schedule a self-guided or virtual tour today! Experience modern, unparalleled, luxury, living at its finest.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
28 Units Available
Palm Valley
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,025
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1382 sqft
Beautiful location on 16 acres, close to local freeways. Units include laundry, hardwood floors, patio/balcony and garbage disposal. Luxury community features parking, pool, playground and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 12:33am
$
49 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities At Stadium
9999 W Missouri Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,305
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1022 sqft
Introducing Christopher Todd Communities At Stadium, located on 99th Avenue and Cardinals Way in Phoenix, which is under construction and slated to open this fall.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
11 Units Available
Morada West
6161 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$965
895 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1258 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
4 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities On Camelback
12350 W East Camelback Road, Litchfield Park, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,223
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1022 sqft
Christopher Todd Communities has opened our new community adjacent to the picturesque city of Litchfield Park in the Phoenix west valley, ranked among the best places to live in America.
Results within 10 miles of Tolleson
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 12:01am
$
244 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities at Estrella Commons
15385 W Fillmore St, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,199
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1022 sqft
At Christopher Todd Communities At Estrella Commons in Goodyear, AZ, we offer everything you need for a modern, worry-free lifestyle. You will be proud to call our stunning community home.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
5 Units Available
Paseo 51
5215 W Peoria Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$840
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
580 sqft
Spacious units with modern design. Glass front ovens, fluorescent lighting, walk-in closets and extra storage. At the corner of W. Peoria and N. 51st, close to Castles ~n~ Coasters.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
9 Units Available
Aspire Glendale
4529 W Ocotillo Rd, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$849
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,082
876 sqft
Excellent location close to Glendale Ave. and the Phoenix Wickenburg Highway. Units are remodeled and feature air conditioning, washer and dryer, and oversized closets. Community offers covered parking, on-site maintenance and pool.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
10 Units Available
Downtown Phoenix
Cortland Fillmore
601 W Fillmore St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,403
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1294 sqft
Pet-friendly and green community with great walking score and spacious layouts. Ample storage, in-unit laundry and gourmet kitchen islands. Enjoy modern comforts like bike storage and a coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
6 Units Available
Palm Valley
Palm Valley Villas
4200 N Falcon Dr, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,249
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,629
1236 sqft
Elegant homes with full-size washer and dryers, 10-foot ceilings, and granite counters. Picnic on the on-site green space and walk along the trails. Hit the links at nearby Eagle's Nest Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
26 Units Available
GC Square
3535 W Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$850
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$975
510 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
GC Square Apartments is an exciting new housing community that covers all your needs. Our community features contemporary furnished and unfurnished rentals located in Phoenix near Grand Canyon University.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
5 Units Available
Serena Park
8546 N 59th Ave, Glendale, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$925
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
If you’re searching for an apartment to rent in Glendale, Arizona, then look no further! Serena Park Apartments is perfectly situated in the heart of Glendale, a city rich in art and culture.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
118 Units Available
Amiya
1830 N 145th Ave, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,260
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1245 sqft
Create the ideal modern life when you make Amiya your home. Located in close proximity to the flourishing Goodyear area, this community offers boutique luxury apartments that are without compare.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 12:28am
$
3 Units Available
SOL at Christown
1717 W Missouri Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$910
Our Community is a beautiful Single Story complex with all the luxury amenities. Residents enjoy our Sparkling pool with BBQ area, laundry facility, and covered parking all within the gated perimiter.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated March 11 at 09:31pm
$
27 Units Available
Campus Vista
The Astor at Osborn by Mark-Taylor
3300 North 7th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,251
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
1117 sqft
The Astor on Osborn redefines luxury big-city living with a pet spa, resort-style pool, Club room with billiards and HDTVs, full entertainment kitchen, plus modern, spacious apartment interiors.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 12:29am
$
2 Units Available
Solano Park
5350 N 17th Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$910
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in uptown Phoenix, Solano Parks convenient location offers close proximity to shopping, public transportation, and great schools. Our Spacious apartments include our standard appliance package with select upgraded units available.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Tolleson, AZ

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Tolleson apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Tolleson apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

Similar Pages

Tolleson 1 BedroomsTolleson 2 BedroomsTolleson 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTolleson Apartments with Garage
Tolleson Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTolleson Apartments with Move-in SpecialsTolleson Apartments with PoolTolleson Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Tolleson Dog Friendly ApartmentsTolleson Pet Friendly PlacesPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZ
Sun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZCoolidge, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College