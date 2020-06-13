167 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Sun Lakes, AZ

Apartment List
1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sun Lakes
1 Unit Available
9466 E Sun Lakes Blvd N
9466 East Sun Lakes Boulevard North, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1116 sqft
Sun Lakes Seasonal Home on the Green - Beautiful home located right on the Green inside of the desirable Sun Lakes Country Club. 2 bedroom, 2 bath fully furnished- Home has been recently painted, new flooring has been installed.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Sun Lakes
1 Unit Available
8941 E Sun Lakes Blvd S
8941 East Sun Lakes Boulevard South, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1440 sqft
This lovely home is located within the 55+ adult community of Sun Lakes, where you'll never run out of clubs to join and activities to partake in. Visit https://www.sunlakesofarizona.com/ for a full description.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sun Lakes
1 Unit Available
9518 E SUNRIDGE Drive
9518 East Sunridge Drive, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1763 sqft
Like new home, just remodeled and ready for executive tenants. Available September 1, 2020 Thru December 1, 2020 ideal for someone in need of temporary housing.
Results within 1 mile of Sun Lakes
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Octotillo
14 Units Available
Cornerstone Ranch
3999 S Dobson Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,050
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1058 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for self-guided and in-person tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
33 Units Available
The Core Chandler
5151 South Arizona Avenue, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,227
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,274
1450 sqft
Sign a lease and access a lifestyle in one of the premier apartment communities, The Core Chandler Luxury Apartments in Chandler, AZ.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:48pm
$
10 Units Available
Waterside at Ocotillo by Mark-Taylor
4800 S Alma School Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,315
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1142 sqft
Just minutes from the Promenade at Fulton Ranch and Fulton Ranch Towne Center, this community offers residents a 24-hour gym, detached garages and outdoor cookout areas. Units have walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and updated carpeting.

1 of 17

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
1944 W Canyon Way
1944 West Canyon Way, Chandler, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1533 sqft
1944 W Canyon Way Available 04/10/20 Adorable home in Ocotillo Lakes - This beautiful home located in the highly desirable neighborhood of Ocotillo Lakes is a steal! Single level home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bath, plenty of square footage.
Results within 5 miles of Sun Lakes
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
Downtown Chandler
14 Units Available
Olympus Steelyard
155 E. Frye Road, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,093
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,533
1726 sqft
Walking distance to Folley Park in pleasant Chandler location. Load of amenities, including courtyard, elevator and business center. 24-gym with yoga and pool. Dogs and cats welcome in modern, new apartments.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
21 Units Available
Avery on the Green
125 S Alma School Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,075
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1387 sqft
Smack dab in Chandler, these luxury apartments are just minutes from San Marcos Elementary School. Each unit has wooden floors, a modern kitchen and dishwasher. Carport, gym and putting green.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
36 Units Available
Camden Chandler
2777 S Arizona Avenue, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,149
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
1488 sqft
Great location close to Chandler Fashion Square Mall and San Tan Village. Community includes parking, pool and trash valet. Units feature dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:50pm
$
20 Units Available
Avant Fashion Center by Mark-Taylor
555 S Galleria Way, Chandler, AZ
Studio
$1,162
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,276
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,627
1166 sqft
This is where elegance meets style. Fresh interiors with hardwood floors, granite counters and central air for comfort. Nest technology throughout the community with features like a yoga studio, refreshing pool, gym and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:58pm
$
15 Units Available
Mira Santi by Mark-Taylor
800 W Queen Creek Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,149
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1254 sqft
Apartments include bay windows, stainless steel appliances, and washer and dryer. Community features tech center, fitness center, and yoga. Located next to Sprouts Farmers Market and Coldstone Creamery and close to the Chandler Mall.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:44pm
24 Units Available
Dobson 2222
2222 S Dobson Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,132
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community is a short walk to the shops on West Germann Road and a shorter drive to Route 202. Residents have the choice from one-, two- and three-bedroom units in this pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:30pm
$
17 Units Available
Parcland Crossing
800 W Willis Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,098
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,752
1400 sqft
Gorgeous apartment homes in a gated community with swimming pool, spa and poolside cabanas. Beautiful views of the desert landscape. Gourmet kitchens with stainless steel sinks, granite counters and black appliances.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
18 Units Available
Trevi
635 S Ellis St, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$960
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1249 sqft
Situated just a short drive away from Chandler's best dining options and coolest golf courses. Residents have access to resort-style swimming pools, spas, a fitness center, Wi-Fi enabled clubhouse and game rooms.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
12 Units Available
Cantera
2475 W Pecos Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,011
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cantera apartments in Chandler, AZ is a recently renovated luxury living space fitted with granite counters and built-in fireplace. Near to Loop 202, the complex comes with communal clubhouse, fire-pit and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Octotillo
26 Units Available
Almeria at Ocotillo
2471 W Edgewater Way, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,153
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1290 sqft
Residents live on stunning 1,900 acres with rolling fairways, tall trees and waterfalls. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and stainless steel appliances. Community includes access to gym, pool, yoga and car-charging stations.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
16 Units Available
Noria Robson Luxury Apartments
2177 South Mcqueen Road, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,364
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1306 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,909
1572 sqft
Located close to shopping, dining, and recreation. Spacious units have stunning wood finishes, stainless steel appliances, and great views. Community features yoga, Bark Park, and an outdoor Lounge with kitchen and entertainment area.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
13 Units Available
Montage at Pecos Ranch
1616 W Germann Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,075
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1235 sqft
With community amenities including a BBQ/grill, pool and clubhouse, Montage at Pecos Ranch, Chandler, AZ offers luxury apartments featuring bespoke kitchens and patio/balcony. Close to Loop 101 and local employers such as Paypal and Motorola.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
4 Units Available
Stonebridge Ranch
575 W Pecos Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,090
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in the heart of Chandler and within easy reach of Route 87 and Loop 202. Apartments feature soaking tubs, oversized patios and gourmet kitchens. Multiple amenities, including a volleyball court and two swimming pools.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
31 Units Available
Cooper 202
1450 S Cooper Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,197
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,441
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1245 sqft
Perfect mixture of elegance and style with can't-miss social spaces, featuring a resort-style pool and spa, yoga studio and fitness center, and spacious dog park. Recently updated homes include granite counters.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:45pm
26 Units Available
Camden Pecos Ranch
1175 W Pecos Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,139
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1268 sqft
Camden Pecos Ranch is a pet-friendly community. Units offer granite counters, hardwood floors, dishwashers, and stainless steel appliances. The area is just off 202 Loop, and just 2 miles from Chandler Fashion Center.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:21pm
Fox Crossing
9 Units Available
Arrive Ocotillo
825 W Queen Creek Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,121
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,847
1182 sqft
A captivating green oasis. Open floor plans featuring in-unit laundry, fireplaces, bike storage and updated appliances. Yoga, pool, internet cafe and fire pit for luxury, high-end living. Pet-friendly with patios and balconies.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:49pm
9 Units Available
Liv Avenida
3250 S Arizona Ave, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,371
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,644
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1276 sqft
Disabled-friendly and smoke-free community that has parking garages, car wash area, and yoga, as well as other amenities. Homes have extra storage space and in-unit laundry.
City Guide for Sun Lakes, AZ

"Hey Willie, let's pack up and catch us a slow train / And go back to Phoenix to a far brighter day / Where stars were for shining in the Arizona sky / And music meant more than fortune or fame" -- From "Hey Willie" by Waylon Jennings

Sun Lakes is a census-designated place about a half hour away from Phoenix. But more than that, it's an active adult community. Whatever your age bracket, you should start your search for housing for rent today. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Sun Lakes, AZ

Finding an apartment in Sun Lakes that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

