Last updated July 13 2020

263 Apartments for rent in Sun Lakes, AZ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Sun Lakes apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv...

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Sun Lakes
26002 S GREENCASTLE Drive
26002 South Greencastle Drive, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1886 sqft
GORGEOUS! Impeccable vacation home in one of Arizona's premier golf/retirement destinations, - Sun Lakes. Tenant may use golf cart.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Sun Lakes
11017 E SAN TAN Boulevard
11017 East San Tan Boulevard, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2241 sqft
Beautiful home on the Palo Verde Golf course, two fairway view, Cocktail Pool off large covered patio, vaulted ceilings, 2.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Sun Lakes
25456 S TRURO Drive
25456 South Truro Drive, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1384 sqft
Furnished home Available July 30, 2020 thru December 21.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Sun Lakes
9518 E SUNRIDGE Drive
9518 East Sunridge Drive, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1763 sqft
Like new home, just remodeled and ready for executive tenants. Available September 1, 2020 Thru December 1, 2020 ideal for someone in need of temporary housing.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Sun Lakes
9714 E SHERWOOD Way
9714 East Sherwood Way, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1823 sqft
Wow, beautiful fully furnished home on the golf course in Sun Lakes. Available NOW thru October 30, 2020 Landlord pays w/s/t TV and Internet service, HOA Dues and taxes!!! North facing golf course view, extensively remodeled home, 1823 sq. ft.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Sun Lakes
23833 S PLEASANT Way
23833 S Pleasant Way, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1572 sqft
Gorgeous Furnished Villa! Available as of June 18! Update!! Jan/Feb $4000, April 2021 $3000. Seasonal rates apply.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Sun Lakes
23602 S DESERT DANCE Court
23602 South Desert Dance Court, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1810 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED. Enjoy this luxurious home located in Sun Lakes This is a 55+ community has many outdoor amenities including Golf, Tennis, Community Restaurants and more.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Sun Lakes
9841 East Gemini Place
9841 East Gemini Place, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1624 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom home with open floorplan in 55+ community. Home features stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the kitchen. Two full bedroom/bath with den/office, two and a half car garage for golf cart or storage.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Sun Lakes
25231 S PAPAGO Place
25231 Papago Place, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1750 sqft
Welcome to ''La Hacienda!'' Really super two master suite floor plan located on the walking lakes in Sun Lakes Country Club with a hacienda flavor. Beautifully appointed yet very comfortable.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Ironwood Country Club
10537 E CEDAR WAXWING Drive
10537 East Cedar Waxwing Drive, Sun Lakes, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2119 sqft
Beautiful home, Private Pool, heated, 3/2 2113 Sq. Ft. single level with 2.5 car garage in gated resort community. Fully furnished. Southwest Chandler in the Sun Lakes community of Oakwood, age restricted to 40+ call agent for details and exceptions.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Sun Lakes
26001 S SHERBROOK Drive
26001 South Sherbrook Drive, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1922 sqft
Fully furnished home in age restricted community 40+ available September 1st 2020 thru December 31 2020 Award winning commmunity offering six golf courses, tennis, Pickleball, private restaraunts and bars, healthclub and more.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Sun Lakes
9909 E DONEGAL Court
9909 East Donegal Court, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1825 sqft
Two master en suites tiled throughout with great updates. New cabinets in the kitchen & guest suite with granite counters & Stainless steel appliances. Smooth ceilings, designer paint & light/fan fixtures.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Sun Lakes
9615 E BUD Court
9615 East Bud Court, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1384 sqft
Available July 5, 2020 thru November 30, 2020. Beautifully remodeled and fully furnished home w/ golf cart included in an award winning Adult community offering resort amenities with all the comforts of home.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Sun Lakes
24214 S LAKEWAY Circle NW
24214 Southwest Lakeway Circle, Sun Lakes, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
3435 sqft
Big Beautiful home on the golf course, 4/3 + Den 3435 sq. ft. Fully furnished Executive Rental, gated community, just south of the new Intel plant in Ocotillo, located in Oakwood community of Sun Lakes, 40+ age restricted.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Sun Lakes
9644 E NACOMA Drive
9644 East Nacoma Drive, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1575 sqft
Oakwood Country Club amenities! This single story villa is in the best interior location on the end with widest green common area views and Mature shade trees. Vaulted ceilings and 180 degrees of windows make this villa light and bright.

Last updated April 10
1 Unit Available
Sun Lakes
9050 E OLIVE Lane
9050 East Olive Lane South, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1617 sqft
TOTALLY remodeled and Updated. New Flooring-Granite Counters. Very Open and Beautiful. Living Room and Formal Dining opening up to the Kitchen and Family Room. 2 Bedrooms with new walk in Shower in Master Bath. Golf Cart Shed. Large side Patio.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Sun Lakes
23828 S VACATION Way
23828 South Vacation Way, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1500 sqft
This is a fully furnished vacation home.
Results within 1 mile of Sun Lakes
Verified

Last updated July 13
10 Units Available
Waterside at Ocotillo by Mark-Taylor
4800 S Alma School Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,215
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,484
1142 sqft
Just minutes from the Promenade at Fulton Ranch and Fulton Ranch Towne Center, this community offers residents a 24-hour gym, detached garages and outdoor cookout areas. Units have walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and updated carpeting.
Verified

Last updated July 13
$
18 Units Available
The Core Chandler
5151 South Arizona Avenue, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,227
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,274
1450 sqft
Sign a lease and access a lifestyle in one of the premier apartment communities, The Core Chandler Luxury Apartments in Chandler, AZ.
Verified

Last updated July 13
10 Units Available
Octotillo
Cornerstone Ranch
3999 S Dobson Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,185
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1058 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for self-guided tours by appointment (face covering required) and virtual tours via video chat.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Balboa Way
4351 S Purple Sage Drive
4351 South Purple Sage Drive, Chandler, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
2699 sqft
Gorgeous lakefront single story 2936 SqFt home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms along with private, heated infinity pool, above ground spa, paddle boat and gated community PLUS 3 car garage.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
4880 S WILDFLOWER Place
4880 South Wildflower Place, Chandler, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
2907 sqft
Your new home is a single level in the heart of Ocotillo Lakes split floor plan, WATERFRONT lot with a pool and water fall overlooking your private dock. Huge kitchen, pantry, breakfast bar all open to the great room.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
1471 W Bartlett Way
1471 West Bartlett Way, Chandler, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
2524 sqft
Highly upgraded home with a gorgeous backyard! Fully furnished and stocked, open layout with gorgeous kitchen, gas cooktop, granite counter tops, stainless-steel appliances, breakfast bar and a formal dining room.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Los Vistoso
743 E TORREY PINES Place
743 East Torrey Pines Place, Chandler, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
2458 sqft
TPT tax is 1.5%. FULLY FURNISHED HOME IN A GATED COMMUNITY. FORMAL LIVING ROOM, FORMAL DINING ROOM, LARGE FAMILY ROOM OFF THE KITCHEN. MASTER ON SPLIT FLOOR PLAN, OTHER TWO BEDROOMS ON EAST SIDE OF HOME. TWO CAR GARAGE.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Sun Lakes, AZ

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

