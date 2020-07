Amenities

Fully Furnished, Extensively remodeled home in Sun Lakes, age restricted community 40+ 2/2 single level 1880 sq. ft. corner lot low traffic street, Available May 10th 2020. $1550 per month Summer rate, $3000/month Winter. One space available in the garage for parking, golf cart available for tenant use. TV and Internet package available for an Added $139/month or tenant may obtain their own service.