9438 E MICHIGAN Avenue
9438 E MICHIGAN Avenue

9438 E Michigan Ave · No Longer Available
Location

9438 E Michigan Ave, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248
Sun Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
Updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath with great room on a beautiful walking lake! Wood laminate floors, granite counters, new cabinets. New furniture with a 40 inch flat screen in the master bedroom & 50 inch HDTV in the great room. Lovely front courtyard plus a screened in porch to enjoy the views. Minimum 4 months required for winter months. Tenant pays electricity, cable & network during the ''Low Season''. High season November through April. Low season May through October. Landlord prefers a minimum 4 month lease during the high season. Home is reserved Jan - Apr. 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

9438 E MICHIGAN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun Lakes, AZ.
Some of 9438 E MICHIGAN Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
9438 E MICHIGAN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
No, 9438 E MICHIGAN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun Lakes.
Yes, 9438 E MICHIGAN Avenue offers parking.
No, 9438 E MICHIGAN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
No, 9438 E MICHIGAN Avenue does not have a pool.
No, 9438 E MICHIGAN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Yes, 9438 E MICHIGAN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
No, 9438 E MICHIGAN Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
