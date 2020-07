Amenities

9409 E Sun Lakes Blvd Available 01/01/20 Sun Lakes Furnished Rental - This 2 bedroom 2 bath home in Sun Lakes features everything you could want for you next winter stay. Located in Sun Lakes Country Club, you get access to all ammenites, golf, restaurants, bar, clubhouse, etc. Fully Furnished and available starting Jan 1st. for a 3 month minimum stay. All utilities included in rent. Located in an age restricted community.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3411047)