Last updated September 26 2019 at 11:47 PM

9331 E SUN LAKES Boulevard

9331 East Sun Lakes Boulevard North · No Longer Available
Location

9331 East Sun Lakes Boulevard North, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248
Sun Lakes

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
tennis court
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
55+ COMMUNITYLEASE OPTION THROUGH 4/30/20 ONLYCute 2 bedroom home in Sun Lakes Community. Home features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, master suite and guest quarters. Enjoy the Sun Lakes Community amenities which include an 18 hole golf course, community pool, tennis, crafts and many more.Property Available Now; lease option through April 30, 2020, only!Tenant Costs:$75 Re-Key Fee /Security Deposit (refundable) $700/Security Fee (non-refundable) $400/No Pets/3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

