All apartments in Sun Lakes
Find more places like 9033 E Sun Lakes Blvd N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sun Lakes, AZ
/
9033 E Sun Lakes Blvd N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9033 E Sun Lakes Blvd N

9033 East Sun Lakes Boulevard North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sun Lakes
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

9033 East Sun Lakes Boulevard North, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248
Sun Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
Prime Sun Lakes Active Adult community, walking distance to Club House and all its amenities. Home features light and bright, open floor plan. This 3Bdrm/3bath home could be handicap accessible as there are no interior steps and features the 3rd bedroom as Separate Bonus Room perfect for a mother in law suite or a home office with a full bath. Enclosed storage, covered carport parking, lush trees in front and backyards, room for gardening... a very low maintenance yard. New Tankless water heater and new AC unit.
Community pool/spas, tennis, walking and bike trails, golf, planned community activities all available in this fabulous, sunny Arizona community. Check out Sun Lakes community website for full amenities/etc at http://www.sunlakesofarizona.com

To Schedule a Self-Showing Please Visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvest

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9033 E Sun Lakes Blvd N have any available units?
9033 E Sun Lakes Blvd N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun Lakes, AZ.
What amenities does 9033 E Sun Lakes Blvd N have?
Some of 9033 E Sun Lakes Blvd N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9033 E Sun Lakes Blvd N currently offering any rent specials?
9033 E Sun Lakes Blvd N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9033 E Sun Lakes Blvd N pet-friendly?
No, 9033 E Sun Lakes Blvd N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun Lakes.
Does 9033 E Sun Lakes Blvd N offer parking?
Yes, 9033 E Sun Lakes Blvd N offers parking.
Does 9033 E Sun Lakes Blvd N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9033 E Sun Lakes Blvd N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9033 E Sun Lakes Blvd N have a pool?
Yes, 9033 E Sun Lakes Blvd N has a pool.
Does 9033 E Sun Lakes Blvd N have accessible units?
Yes, 9033 E Sun Lakes Blvd N has accessible units.
Does 9033 E Sun Lakes Blvd N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9033 E Sun Lakes Blvd N has units with dishwashers.
Does 9033 E Sun Lakes Blvd N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9033 E Sun Lakes Blvd N has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sun Lakes 2 BedroomsSun Lakes Apartments with Garages
Sun Lakes Apartments with GymsSun Lakes Apartments with Parking
Sun Lakes Pet Friendly PlacesPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZAnthem, AZCave Creek, AZParadise Valley, AZCarefree, AZEl Mirage, AZGold Canyon, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College