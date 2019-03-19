9033 E Sun Lakes Blvd N

Amenities

Prime Sun Lakes Active Adult community, walking distance to Club House and all its amenities. Home features light and bright, open floor plan. This 3Bdrm/3bath home could be handicap accessible as there are no interior steps and features the 3rd bedroom as Separate Bonus Room perfect for a mother in law suite or a home office with a full bath. Enclosed storage, covered carport parking, lush trees in front and backyards, room for gardening... a very low maintenance yard. New Tankless water heater and new AC unit.

Community pool/spas, tennis, walking and bike trails, golf, planned community activities all available in this fabulous, sunny Arizona community. Check out Sun Lakes community website for full amenities/etc at http://www.sunlakesofarizona.com



