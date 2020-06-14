8941 E Sun Lakes Blvd S

Amenities
This lovely home is located within the 55+ adult community of Sun Lakes, where you'll never run out of clubs to join and activities to partake in. Visit https://www.sunlakesofarizona.com/ for a full description. The home boasts brand new dual ovens in the open kitchen, a split floor plan, covered patio, Arizona room, large fenced in backyard and a master suite complete with a large soaking tub, dual sinks and stand up shower. The home comes with all appliances and a full size washer/dryer. Well maintained and ready for move in.
Resident responsible for all utilities
Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.
Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
No city rental tax
1.9% monthly admin fee
One-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo. pet rent per pet.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
unitId: 8lal7nfahncn90q1
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5856500)