8941 E Sun Lakes Blvd S

This lovely home is located within the 55+ adult community of Sun Lakes, where you'll never run out of clubs to join and activities to partake in. Visit https://www.sunlakesofarizona.com/ for a full description. The home boasts brand new dual ovens in the open kitchen, a split floor plan, covered patio, Arizona room, large fenced in backyard and a master suite complete with a large soaking tub, dual sinks and stand up shower. The home comes with all appliances and a full size washer/dryer. Well maintained and ready for move in.



Resident responsible for all utilities



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee Per Adult.

No city rental tax

1.9% monthly admin fee

One-time Resident Admin fee of $235.

Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo. pet rent per pet.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



No Cats Allowed



