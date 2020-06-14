All apartments in Sun Lakes
8941 E Sun Lakes Blvd S
8941 E Sun Lakes Blvd S

8941 East Sun Lakes Boulevard South · No Longer Available
Location

8941 East Sun Lakes Boulevard South, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248
Sun Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
This lovely home is located within the 55+ adult community of Sun Lakes, where you'll never run out of clubs to join and activities to partake in. Visit https://www.sunlakesofarizona.com/ for a full description. The home boasts brand new dual ovens in the open kitchen, a split floor plan, covered patio, Arizona room, large fenced in backyard and a master suite complete with a large soaking tub, dual sinks and stand up shower. The home comes with all appliances and a full size washer/dryer. Well maintained and ready for move in.

Resident responsible for all utilities

Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
No city rental tax
1.9% monthly admin fee
One-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo. pet rent per pet.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

unitId: 8lal7nfahncn90q1

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5856500)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

