8829 E Sunridge DR,

Amazing Property in the IronOaks Country Club - Property Id: 115793



An Amazing 3 Bed + Den (or 4th Bed), 3 bath includes a stand alone Casita w/1 bed and 1 bath, 3 car garage (3rd car is for golf cart). Mountain Views, across from Diamond Lake, very quiet and only 1 direct neighbor. Full open floor plan with a finished back patio that includes a built in gas fireplace and plenty of room for a spa and entertaining. This truly is a super property.

