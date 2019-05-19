All apartments in Sun Lakes
Find more places like 8829 E Sunridge DR,.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sun Lakes, AZ
/
8829 E Sunridge DR,
Last updated May 19 2019 at 9:24 AM

8829 E Sunridge DR,

8829 E Sunridge Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sun Lakes
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

8829 E Sunridge Dr, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248
Sun Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Amazing Property in the IronOaks Country Club - Property Id: 115793

An Amazing 3 Bed + Den (or 4th Bed), 3 bath includes a stand alone Casita w/1 bed and 1 bath, 3 car garage (3rd car is for golf cart). Mountain Views, across from Diamond Lake, very quiet and only 1 direct neighbor. Full open floor plan with a finished back patio that includes a built in gas fireplace and plenty of room for a spa and entertaining. This truly is a super property.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/115793
Property Id 115793

(RLNE4878827)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8829 E Sunridge DR, have any available units?
8829 E Sunridge DR, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun Lakes, AZ.
What amenities does 8829 E Sunridge DR, have?
Some of 8829 E Sunridge DR,'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8829 E Sunridge DR, currently offering any rent specials?
8829 E Sunridge DR, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8829 E Sunridge DR, pet-friendly?
Yes, 8829 E Sunridge DR, is pet friendly.
Does 8829 E Sunridge DR, offer parking?
Yes, 8829 E Sunridge DR, offers parking.
Does 8829 E Sunridge DR, have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8829 E Sunridge DR, offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8829 E Sunridge DR, have a pool?
No, 8829 E Sunridge DR, does not have a pool.
Does 8829 E Sunridge DR, have accessible units?
No, 8829 E Sunridge DR, does not have accessible units.
Does 8829 E Sunridge DR, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8829 E Sunridge DR, has units with dishwashers.
Does 8829 E Sunridge DR, have units with air conditioning?
No, 8829 E Sunridge DR, does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sun Lakes 2 BedroomsSun Lakes Apartments with Garage
Sun Lakes Apartments with GymSun Lakes Dog Friendly Apartments
Sun Lakes Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College