25845 S. Howard Drive

Amenities
55+ Sun Lakes Community Fully Furnished Rental!! - Located next to Cottonwood Palo Verde Golf Club! Perfect location in 55+ community! Lovely home with tile in kitchen, spacious living room, dining area, 2 large bedrooms and bathrooms featuring mirrored closet doors. Citrus trees on drip system. Very clean, light & bright home. Upgraded high speed internet! Rentals like this are rare to find so better hurry! Corner lot close to clubhouse. This home is available for 2 week rentals! Don't miss out on all of the fun. Call today for availability!
Seasonal Rates Apply!
Jan-Apr - $2,800.00
May –Sep - $1,700.00
Oct-Dec - $2,255.00
Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee - $200
Pet Fee - $300
Security Deposit - $1000
Great Corporate or Vacation Rental!
Visit our website for more information at www.sunandgolfdestinations.com
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE1834443)