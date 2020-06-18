25845 S. Howard Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities cable included furnished recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill internet access tennis court

55+ Sun Lakes Community Fully Furnished Rental!! - Located next to Cottonwood Palo Verde Golf Club! Perfect location in 55+ community! Lovely home with tile in kitchen, spacious living room, dining area, 2 large bedrooms and bathrooms featuring mirrored closet doors. Citrus trees on drip system. Very clean, light & bright home. Upgraded high speed internet! Rentals like this are rare to find so better hurry! Corner lot close to clubhouse. This home is available for 2 week rentals! Don't miss out on all of the fun. Call today for availability!



Seasonal Rates Apply!



Jan-Apr - $2,800.00

May –Sep - $1,700.00

Oct-Dec - $2,255.00

Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee - $200

Pet Fee - $300

Security Deposit - $1000



Great Corporate or Vacation Rental!

Visit our website for more information at www.sunandgolfdestinations.com



No Cats Allowed



