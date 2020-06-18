All apartments in Sun Lakes
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

25845 S. Howard Drive

25845 S Howard Dr · (480) 339-9104
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

25845 S Howard Dr, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248
Sun Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 25845 S. Howard Drive · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1116 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

cable included
recently renovated
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
cable included
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
55+ Sun Lakes Community Fully Furnished Rental!! - Located next to Cottonwood Palo Verde Golf Club! Perfect location in 55+ community! Lovely home with tile in kitchen, spacious living room, dining area, 2 large bedrooms and bathrooms featuring mirrored closet doors. Citrus trees on drip system. Very clean, light & bright home. Upgraded high speed internet! Rentals like this are rare to find so better hurry! Corner lot close to clubhouse. This home is available for 2 week rentals! Don't miss out on all of the fun. Call today for availability!

Seasonal Rates Apply!

Jan-Apr - $2,800.00
May –Sep - $1,700.00
Oct-Dec - $2,255.00
Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee - $200
Pet Fee - $300
Security Deposit - $1000

Great Corporate or Vacation Rental!
Visit our website for more information at www.sunandgolfdestinations.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE1834443)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25845 S. Howard Drive have any available units?
25845 S. Howard Drive has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 25845 S. Howard Drive have?
Some of 25845 S. Howard Drive's amenities include cable included, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25845 S. Howard Drive currently offering any rent specials?
25845 S. Howard Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25845 S. Howard Drive pet-friendly?
No, 25845 S. Howard Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun Lakes.
Does 25845 S. Howard Drive offer parking?
No, 25845 S. Howard Drive does not offer parking.
Does 25845 S. Howard Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25845 S. Howard Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25845 S. Howard Drive have a pool?
Yes, 25845 S. Howard Drive has a pool.
Does 25845 S. Howard Drive have accessible units?
No, 25845 S. Howard Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 25845 S. Howard Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 25845 S. Howard Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25845 S. Howard Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 25845 S. Howard Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
