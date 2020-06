Amenities

Furnished home Available July 1, 2020 thru October 31. 2/2 with carport, fully furnished, added Arizona Room for extra living space, located in Sun Lakes resort community in SW Chandler, offers six golf courses, health club, private bars and restaurants, tennis, Pickleball, miles of waterfront walking/biking paths and much more. Landlord pays w/s/t HOA dues and taxes. Internet access available for an added $60/month. Golf cart use negotiable.