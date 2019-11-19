25231 S PAPAGO Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking tennis court

Welcome to ''La Hacienda!'' Really super two master suite floor plan located on the walking lakes in Sun Lakes Country Club with a hacienda flavor. Beautifully appointed yet very comfortable. Designer light fixtures & fans with big screen TVs in the great room & the main master. Great room with formal dining. Breakfast room off the spacious kitchen with updated appliances. Wonderful wrap around patio to enjoy the great views. What better way to spend your winter or summer months? Come & enjoy the golfing, swimming, tennis, social activities & more. Summer rate does include utilities with a $250 electric cap. Such a deal! This wonderful home is available until Dec. 31st, 2019. Already reserved Jan - April 2020.