Sun Lakes, AZ
25046 S Foxglenn Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

25046 S Foxglenn Dr

25046 South Foxglenn Drive · (480) 429-7349
Location

25046 South Foxglenn Drive, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248
Ironwood Country Club

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 25046 S Foxglenn Dr · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1641 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
pool table
tennis court
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
pool table
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Furnished Rental - 30 Day Minimum - Furnished Rental in Sun Lakes. 55+ Community. Everything you need to enjoy life! This home has it all! Two bedrooms and two full baths. Kitchen is open to the family room for easy entertaining. Low maintenance yard and great patio space to soak up the Arizona sun! Guard gated community of Sun Lakes provides a resort vacation lifestyle and country club living. Sun Lakes includes five adult country club communities.Residents and guests enjoy several 18 hole and 9 hole golf courses, five club houses, and restaurants. Amenities also include a number of cafes, heated community pools, hot tubs, driving ranges, tennis courts, health clubs, arts and crafts centers, whirlpools & saunas, billiards, pro shops, stocked fishing lakes and miles of walking paths with green grass, desert-scape, and lake side views.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5667185)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25046 S Foxglenn Dr have any available units?
25046 S Foxglenn Dr has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 25046 S Foxglenn Dr have?
Some of 25046 S Foxglenn Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and pool table. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25046 S Foxglenn Dr currently offering any rent specials?
25046 S Foxglenn Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25046 S Foxglenn Dr pet-friendly?
No, 25046 S Foxglenn Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun Lakes.
Does 25046 S Foxglenn Dr offer parking?
No, 25046 S Foxglenn Dr does not offer parking.
Does 25046 S Foxglenn Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25046 S Foxglenn Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25046 S Foxglenn Dr have a pool?
Yes, 25046 S Foxglenn Dr has a pool.
Does 25046 S Foxglenn Dr have accessible units?
No, 25046 S Foxglenn Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 25046 S Foxglenn Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 25046 S Foxglenn Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25046 S Foxglenn Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 25046 S Foxglenn Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
