24824 S Foxglenn Dr

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d7c9df0023 ---- SHORT TERM rental. Fully furnished vacation rental: 55 and older community. We already have January February and March 2020 booked. SHORT TERM only please. Beautifully remodeled house in Ironwood at sun lakes. Every part of the house has been upgraded and remodeled. Enjoy the warm cherry wood cabinetry and the granite counter-tops in the kitchen. All appliances come with the house - including refrigerator, washer and dryer. Flooring is modern and light and comfortable. Enjoy the community amenities like tennis and swimming. This property is located in a guard gated community. No pets allowed Furnished 55 Community 3-Month Minimum Stay About the community: the IronOaks community is an active adult community with over 8000 residents. 2 clubhouses, 3 restaurants, 45 holes of golf, racquet center, fitness, multiple pools, over 100 social clubs and miles of walking paths. SUMMER SPECIAL RATE (Available Now-Dec) $1600 Rent, plus tax $1600 Refundable security deposit $150 1x Amin. Fee $150 Cleaning Fee $40 Application Fee, per adult SHORT TERM HIGH SEASON: (already booked for Jan-Mar 2020) $3200, Per Month $500 Refundable Security Deposit $150 Cleaning Fee *Includes cost upto $200 towards monthly expense: Landscape, Electric, Water, Cable and Internet. Occupant responsible for ALL cleaning/utility cost over $200, per month. Commuity Pool