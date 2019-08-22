All apartments in Sun Lakes
Last updated August 22 2019 at 4:50 PM

24824 S Foxglenn Dr

24824 S Foxglenn Dr · No Longer Available
Location

24824 S Foxglenn Dr, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248
Ironwood Country Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
internet access
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d7c9df0023 ---- SHORT TERM rental. Fully furnished vacation rental: 55 and older community. We already have January February and March 2020 booked. SHORT TERM only please. Beautifully remodeled house in Ironwood at sun lakes. Every part of the house has been upgraded and remodeled. Enjoy the warm cherry wood cabinetry and the granite counter-tops in the kitchen. All appliances come with the house - including refrigerator, washer and dryer. Flooring is modern and light and comfortable. Enjoy the community amenities like tennis and swimming. This property is located in a guard gated community. No pets allowed Furnished 55 Community 3-Month Minimum Stay About the community: the IronOaks community is an active adult community with over 8000 residents. 2 clubhouses, 3 restaurants, 45 holes of golf, racquet center, fitness, multiple pools, over 100 social clubs and miles of walking paths. SUMMER SPECIAL RATE (Available Now-Dec) $1600 Rent, plus tax $1600 Refundable security deposit $150 1x Amin. Fee $150 Cleaning Fee $40 Application Fee, per adult SHORT TERM HIGH SEASON: (already booked for Jan-Mar 2020) $3200, Per Month $500 Refundable Security Deposit $150 Cleaning Fee *Includes cost upto $200 towards monthly expense: Landscape, Electric, Water, Cable and Internet. Occupant responsible for ALL cleaning/utility cost over $200, per month. Commuity Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24824 S Foxglenn Dr have any available units?
24824 S Foxglenn Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun Lakes, AZ.
What amenities does 24824 S Foxglenn Dr have?
Some of 24824 S Foxglenn Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24824 S Foxglenn Dr currently offering any rent specials?
24824 S Foxglenn Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24824 S Foxglenn Dr pet-friendly?
No, 24824 S Foxglenn Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun Lakes.
Does 24824 S Foxglenn Dr offer parking?
No, 24824 S Foxglenn Dr does not offer parking.
Does 24824 S Foxglenn Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24824 S Foxglenn Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24824 S Foxglenn Dr have a pool?
Yes, 24824 S Foxglenn Dr has a pool.
Does 24824 S Foxglenn Dr have accessible units?
No, 24824 S Foxglenn Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 24824 S Foxglenn Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 24824 S Foxglenn Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24824 S Foxglenn Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 24824 S Foxglenn Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
