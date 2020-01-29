23753 S VACATION Way

Amenities
Beautiful home in this adult community with many amenities to enjoy!!! Neutral palate paint to help make the home your own, upgraded throughout the home with granite counters, chefs kitchen with gas stove. Master suite with walk in shower and huge closet. Lots of storage in house and garage cabinets. Just the right touches in all areas. Patios off both the living room and master bedroom to enjoy quiet mornings or evenings in a beautiful green grass yard. Community boasts pools, gym, clubhouse, tennis courts and golf course to enjoy. Come see this beautiful home today!!!