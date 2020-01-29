All apartments in Sun Lakes
Find more places like 23753 S VACATION Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sun Lakes, AZ
/
23753 S VACATION Way
Last updated January 29 2020 at 6:19 AM

23753 S VACATION Way

23753 South Vacation Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sun Lakes
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

23753 South Vacation Way, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248
Sun Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful home in this adult community with many amenities to enjoy!!! Neutral palate paint to help make the home your own, upgraded throughout the home with granite counters, chefs kitchen with gas stove. Master suite with walk in shower and huge closet. Lots of storage in house and garage cabinets. Just the right touches in all areas. Patios off both the living room and master bedroom to enjoy quiet mornings or evenings in a beautiful green grass yard. Community boasts pools, gym, clubhouse, tennis courts and golf course to enjoy. Come see this beautiful home today!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23753 S VACATION Way have any available units?
23753 S VACATION Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun Lakes, AZ.
What amenities does 23753 S VACATION Way have?
Some of 23753 S VACATION Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23753 S VACATION Way currently offering any rent specials?
23753 S VACATION Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23753 S VACATION Way pet-friendly?
No, 23753 S VACATION Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun Lakes.
Does 23753 S VACATION Way offer parking?
Yes, 23753 S VACATION Way offers parking.
Does 23753 S VACATION Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23753 S VACATION Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23753 S VACATION Way have a pool?
Yes, 23753 S VACATION Way has a pool.
Does 23753 S VACATION Way have accessible units?
No, 23753 S VACATION Way does not have accessible units.
Does 23753 S VACATION Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23753 S VACATION Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 23753 S VACATION Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 23753 S VACATION Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sun Lakes 2 BedroomsSun Lakes Apartments with Garage
Sun Lakes Apartments with GymSun Lakes Dog Friendly Apartments
Sun Lakes Furnished ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College