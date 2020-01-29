23753 S VACATION Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful home in this adult community with many amenities to enjoy!!! Neutral palate paint to help make the home your own, upgraded throughout the home with granite counters, chefs kitchen with gas stove. Master suite with walk in shower and huge closet. Lots of storage in house and garage cabinets. Just the right touches in all areas. Patios off both the living room and master bedroom to enjoy quiet mornings or evenings in a beautiful green grass yard. Community boasts pools, gym, clubhouse, tennis courts and golf course to enjoy. Come see this beautiful home today!!!