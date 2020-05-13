All apartments in Sun Lakes
Last updated May 13 2020 at 1:00 AM

23613 South Illinois Avenue

23613 South Illinois Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

23613 South Illinois Avenue, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248
Sun Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Fully updated throughout. This 2 bedroom, 3 bath home w/3rd room for a den/office/guest room is the perfect bonus to the attached casita. The casita boasts an updated bath. The modified Palacia floorplan has open concept living w/huge great room featuring vaulted ceiling, large sliders & gourmet kitchen. The large open kitchen features granite counter tops, huge island, beautiful custom cabinetry w/loads of storage by Stone Creek. Gorgeous Viking appliances make cooking a breeze. Plantation shutters throughout the home provide style & privacy. The backyard is impressive with pool, paver patios, easy care landscaping and tremendous views of Diamond Lake. Use your private access to the walkways surrounding the lake.

Over 55 community. Gated. Simply tell guard the address and your first name when viewing. Vacant on lockbox on front door. Email paul@rch-az.com for status and all questions. $40 credit/person over 18. $200 initial admin fee, 2% per month monthly admin fee. Apply & pay for credit at www.rch-az.com, click ''tenant services'' then ''apply now''. Owner will not allow cats.

Directions: Enter through gates at EJ Robson, Right on E Diamond Dr, Right on S Cactus Flower, Left on E Emerald Dr, Right on E Copper Dr. Copper Dr turns left and becomes S Illinois.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23613 South Illinois Avenue have any available units?
23613 South Illinois Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun Lakes, AZ.
What amenities does 23613 South Illinois Avenue have?
Some of 23613 South Illinois Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23613 South Illinois Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
23613 South Illinois Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23613 South Illinois Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 23613 South Illinois Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 23613 South Illinois Avenue offer parking?
No, 23613 South Illinois Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 23613 South Illinois Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23613 South Illinois Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23613 South Illinois Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 23613 South Illinois Avenue has a pool.
Does 23613 South Illinois Avenue have accessible units?
No, 23613 South Illinois Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 23613 South Illinois Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 23613 South Illinois Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23613 South Illinois Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 23613 South Illinois Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

