23613 South Illinois Avenue

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Fully updated throughout. This 2 bedroom, 3 bath home w/3rd room for a den/office/guest room is the perfect bonus to the attached casita. The casita boasts an updated bath. The modified Palacia floorplan has open concept living w/huge great room featuring vaulted ceiling, large sliders & gourmet kitchen. The large open kitchen features granite counter tops, huge island, beautiful custom cabinetry w/loads of storage by Stone Creek. Gorgeous Viking appliances make cooking a breeze. Plantation shutters throughout the home provide style & privacy. The backyard is impressive with pool, paver patios, easy care landscaping and tremendous views of Diamond Lake. Use your private access to the walkways surrounding the lake.



Over 55 community. Gated. Simply tell guard the address and your first name when viewing. Vacant on lockbox on front door. Email paul@rch-az.com for status and all questions. $40 credit/person over 18. $200 initial admin fee, 2% per month monthly admin fee. Apply & pay for credit at www.rch-az.com, click ''tenant services'' then ''apply now''. Owner will not allow cats.



Directions: Enter through gates at EJ Robson, Right on E Diamond Dr, Right on S Cactus Flower, Left on E Emerald Dr, Right on E Copper Dr. Copper Dr turns left and becomes S Illinois.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.