10926 E Chestnut

10926 East Chestnut Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10926 East Chestnut Drive, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248
Sun Lakes

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Sun Lakes Golf Course Rental - Double door entry into Formal Living and Dining Room Large open Kitchen, Family Room & Breakfast Area. Vaulted Ceilings. Open Kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, eat in kitchen, large cabinet pantry. Kitchen overlooks family room and wet bar area. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. . Large Master Bedroom with Walk in closet and sitting area. Large Master Bath features double sink, Separate Tub & tiled Shower. Laundry room. 2.5 Car Garage. The covered back patio overlooks the golf course and is great for entertaining. A MUST SEE! Fully furnished and available for Seasonal Rental. Located in Adult community, certain age restrictions apply.

(RLNE5126486)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10926 E Chestnut have any available units?
10926 E Chestnut doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun Lakes, AZ.
What amenities does 10926 E Chestnut have?
Some of 10926 E Chestnut's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10926 E Chestnut currently offering any rent specials?
10926 E Chestnut is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10926 E Chestnut pet-friendly?
No, 10926 E Chestnut is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun Lakes.
Does 10926 E Chestnut offer parking?
Yes, 10926 E Chestnut offers parking.
Does 10926 E Chestnut have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10926 E Chestnut does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10926 E Chestnut have a pool?
Yes, 10926 E Chestnut has a pool.
Does 10926 E Chestnut have accessible units?
No, 10926 E Chestnut does not have accessible units.
Does 10926 E Chestnut have units with dishwashers?
No, 10926 E Chestnut does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10926 E Chestnut have units with air conditioning?
No, 10926 E Chestnut does not have units with air conditioning.
