10926 E Chestnut

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Sun Lakes Golf Course Rental - Double door entry into Formal Living and Dining Room Large open Kitchen, Family Room & Breakfast Area. Vaulted Ceilings. Open Kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, eat in kitchen, large cabinet pantry. Kitchen overlooks family room and wet bar area. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. . Large Master Bedroom with Walk in closet and sitting area. Large Master Bath features double sink, Separate Tub & tiled Shower. Laundry room. 2.5 Car Garage. The covered back patio overlooks the golf course and is great for entertaining. A MUST SEE! Fully furnished and available for Seasonal Rental. Located in Adult community, certain age restrictions apply.



(RLNE5126486)