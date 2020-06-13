Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

115 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Sun City West, AZ

Finding an apartment in Sun City West that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing ...

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sun City West
1 Unit Available
13146 W Paintbrush
13146 West Paintbrush Drive, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
2500 sqft
- No Cats Allowed (RLNE4076413)

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Sun City West
1 Unit Available
13602 W Caballero Dr
13602 West Caballero Drive, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1336 sqft
As of 2/28/2020 the following months are still available: April through October 2020, and April through October 2021. Rental Rates: April $3,000 per month. September & October $2800/month. May, June, July and August $2,000 per month.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
Sun City West
1 Unit Available
13022 West Peach Blossom Drive
13022 West Peach Blossom Drive, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1864 sqft
VACATION RENTAL FULLY FURNISHED SHORT TERM- Welcome to your home-away-from-home! We know you are going to love it! Relax in this peaceful 55+ community in beautiful Sun City West Arizona! This private oasis is perfect for the golf enthusiast as

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sun City West
1 Unit Available
12323 W Sonnet Drive
12323 West Sonnet Drive, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1312 sqft
*** Beautiful Furnished Rental Available for 1 Year Term!! ***Rent just lowered to $1150Sun City West Furnished rental available for 12 lease term. Charming home with two bedrooms and two baths. Bright and Cozy Living Room. Large eat-in kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Sun City West
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
4 Units Available
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1174 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in great complex containing a pool, gym, media room and business center. Within walking distance is West Bell Road, which is lined with cafes and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,070
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This luxury community is close to the area's best amenities. On-site pool, gym, and fitness center. Resident-only valet service. Apartments are sleek with modular kitchens, luxurious bathrooms and patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 11 at 04:36pm
$
4 Units Available
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$980
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Where luxury living meets convenience. Spacious apartments complete with kitchens fit for chefs and a full-size washer and dryer. Relax inside your screened-in patio or balcony or at one of the two refreshing pools.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12221 W Bell Rd #201
12221 West Bell Road, Surprise, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
796 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath condo in SPRINGS CONDOMINIUM is available for immediate move in! - 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in SPRINGS CONDOMINIUM is available for immediate move in! Property comes with all appliances including washer and dryer in the unit.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
17918 W VIA DEL SOL --
17918 W Via del Sol, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1895 sqft
Beautiful 3Br. 2Ba. home. Former model home. Open floorplan with great kitchen. Kitchen has a large island with breakfast bar. black cabinets with black appliances. Custopm paint and tile throughout. Use listers app. Lister to write lease.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
West Point Towne Center
1 Unit Available
13806 West Young Street
13806 West Young Street, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1297 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 5 miles of Sun City West
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Roseview
4 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,240
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,442
1022 sqft
Located in Surprise, Arizona, one of the fastest growing cities in the country, Christopher Todd Communities is proud to announce its first luxury rental community.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
3 Units Available
The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,060
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to the 101 and 303 freeways place you minutes from everything you need. Or, stay home and enjoy one of the two resort-style pools and spa. Spacious living areas with patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:00pm
Sierra Verde
38 Units Available
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$999
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
1261 sqft
Designer kitchens, upgraded interiors, and in-unit washers and dryers. The green community near highways 60 and 303 features a guest suite, a pool, and a gym and is pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
12 Units Available
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$974
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Attractive apartments have walnut cabinetry, brushed nickel hardware and large balconies. Surprise Stadium, Surprise Community Park and the Northwest Regional Library are all within walking distance.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Marley Park
3 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,233
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1022 sqft
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park is an innovative luxury single-family home rental community comprised of single-story smart homes.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated October 21 at 06:23pm
30 Units Available
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,176
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,586
1244 sqft
Welcome home to luxury living as it should be. At Avilla Meadows, our spacious and modern leased homes are designed with your lifestyle in mind.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
10814 W Sequoia Dr
10814 West Sequoia Drive, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1568 sqft
2 Bed 55 and older Del Webb Community Call Ryan 602-400-5090 GoRenter.com - Subdivision: SUN CITY MOST DESIRABLE FRANKLIN MODEL. ONE OF THE FEW PROPERTIES FEATURING A CENTER HALL.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Roseview
1 Unit Available
13446 W Evans Dr
13446 West Evans Drive, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1567 sqft
Great 3bd/2ba In Roseview!! Close to Stadium - Open floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths! Lots of counter space with all kitchen appliances included with a breakfast bar and room! Secondary bedroom has walk-in closet for extra storage! Master

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sun City Grand
1 Unit Available
19138 N Emerald Cove Way
19138 North Emerald Cove Way, Surprise, AZ
Studio
$2,600
1435 sqft
Fully Furnished Vacation Rental in Sun City Grand - This home features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a den. The master bedroom has a large bathroom and walk-in closet. The guest bedroom is also large and has a seating area.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rancho Gabriela
1 Unit Available
15275 W Laurel Lane
15275 West Laurel Lane, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1825 sqft
Grass backyard, great neighborhood in Surprise, Landscape service included! - This 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Surprise has a den and lots of newer flooring, newer paint, and a large backyard with grass that you'll really enjoy (landscape service is

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sundial
1 Unit Available
11925 W. Bloomfield Rd.
11925 West Bloomfield Road, El Mirage, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1832 sqft
Large 2 story 4 bedroom- El Mirage - RENTAL FEATURES 4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms New carpeting throughout the house Lots of windows offer natural light New bathroom vanities upstairs and down Master bathroom downstairs Separate toilet room in

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
10841 W Pineaire Drive
10841 West Pineaire Drive, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1465 sqft
Rental Home Available in Sun City a 55+ Community - It's all about location! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in Phase 2 of Sun City just south of Bell Road.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mountain Vista Ranch
1 Unit Available
15849 W Carmen Dr
15849 West Carmen Drive, Surprise, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1693 sqft
15849 W Carmen Dr Available 07/15/20 AVAILABLE 7/15/2020!!! - Great home located in the desirable Mountain Vista Ranch subdivision. Nice open floor plan with large great room featuring a built in entertainment center.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
10213 W Sun City Blvd
10213 West Sun City Boulevard, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1498 sqft
Great home in 55+ community back up to golf course. - Great home 2 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage in 55+ community backs up to golf course. This home is currently undergoing partial renovation. (RLNE5806263)
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Sun City West, AZ

Finding an apartment in Sun City West that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

