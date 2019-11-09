13707 West Gable Hill Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Stunning home located right on the 5th Tee of Echo Mesa Golf course in the adult community of Sun City! Spacious living area. Large open kitchen with all black appliances. Gorgeous master bedroom and bathroom. Beautiful pool and backyard and a two-car garage with storage! (55+ community)



Full access to all of Sun City West's community amenities including golf course can be purchased by the renter at $460 per year and is collected monthly at $80 per month for 5 months and $60 for the 6th month.



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (1 small dog under 25 lbs)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.