Sun City West, AZ
13707 West Gable Hill Drive
Last updated November 9 2019 at 4:10 AM

13707 West Gable Hill Drive

13707 West Gable Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13707 West Gable Hill Drive, Sun City West, AZ 85375
Sun City West

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stunning home located right on the 5th Tee of Echo Mesa Golf course in the adult community of Sun City! Spacious living area. Large open kitchen with all black appliances. Gorgeous master bedroom and bathroom. Beautiful pool and backyard and a two-car garage with storage! (55+ community)

Full access to all of Sun City West's community amenities including golf course can be purchased by the renter at $460 per year and is collected monthly at $80 per month for 5 months and $60 for the 6th month.

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (1 small dog under 25 lbs)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13707 West Gable Hill Drive have any available units?
13707 West Gable Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City West, AZ.
Is 13707 West Gable Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13707 West Gable Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13707 West Gable Hill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13707 West Gable Hill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13707 West Gable Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13707 West Gable Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 13707 West Gable Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13707 West Gable Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13707 West Gable Hill Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13707 West Gable Hill Drive has a pool.
Does 13707 West Gable Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 13707 West Gable Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13707 West Gable Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13707 West Gable Hill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13707 West Gable Hill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13707 West Gable Hill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

