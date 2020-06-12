/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:54 AM
11 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sedona, AZ
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5 SADDLEROCK LANE
5 Saddle Rock Lane, Sedona, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
2168 sqft
5 SADDLEROCK LANE Available 06/15/20 5 SaddleRock Lane Sedona, Az 86336 Beautiful Home with Views in West Sedona - 3BR/2BA Santa Fe style single family home located in the heart of West Sedona in the Saddlerock subdivision.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
155 Morgan Road
155 Morgan Road, Sedona, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
2186 sqft
Incredible Views - 3 bed/2 bath Plus Casita Home in Broken Arrow. - $2,499/mo - This charming home located off of Hwy 179 just south of Tlaquepaque built in 1962 offers unprecedented sweeping views in a very private, ranch style setting.
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
225 Scenic Drive
225 Scenic Drive, Sedona, AZ
Exquisite Luxury Home Located in the Back o Beyond Neighborhood! - $7500 per month w/ utilities included! - This stunningly appointed, fully furnished vacation rental property boasts four bedrooms, six bathroom, an in home theater, bar, workout
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2660 Melody Lane
2660 Melody Lane, Sedona, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1470 sqft
HOUSE - WEST SEDONA - BRAND NEW! - BRAND NEW MANUFACTURED HOME IN WEST SEDONA. UPGRADED 3/2 WITH HIGH CEILINGS AND BEAUTIFUL TOUCHES THROUGHOUT. OPEN FLOOR PLAN, KITCHEN WITH DINING AREA, ISLAND AND PLENTY OF COUNTER/CABINETS.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
500 Rodeo Road
500 Rodeo Road, Sedona, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
2528 sqft
500 Rodeo Road Available 06/17/20 HOUSE- WEST SEDONA - THUNDER MOUNTAIN VIEWS - THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME IS NOT JUST FULL OF CHARM ON THE INSIDE, BUT ALSO FEATURES FABULOUS VIEWS, A WRAP AROUND DECK AND A PARK-LIKE YARD WITH LANDSCAPE MAINTENANCE AND
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
25 Hillside Court
25 Hillside Court, Sedona, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
3256 sqft
HOUSE - WEST SEDONA - WEST SEDONA HOME WITH MULTIPLE DECKS AND PATIOS TO ENJOY THE VIEWS. HARDWOOD FLOORS IN THE MAIN LIVING AREAS, WOOD BURNING STONE FIREPLACE, UPDATED KITCHEN, MASTER BEDROOM WITH FIREPLACE AND OFFICE/SITTING AREA.
Results within 5 miles of Sedona
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
65 RED FOX LANE - 65RFL
65 Red Fox Lane, Village of Oak Creek, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
2095 sqft
65 Red Fox Lane Sedona, Az 86351 - ***COVID-19 UPDATE*** We are actively working to provide a video to give a better feel of the property. If you are sick or have been sick recently, please do not request a showing.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6770 W State Route 89A, Unit199
6770 W State Route 89a, Yavapai County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1250 sqft
55 + Community- 3 Spacious Bedrooms, 2 Baths - 55+ Community** The home is a lovely 3/2 with a large master bedroom and 2 walk-in closets. Large kitchen with many cabinets and large pantry. The floor plan is open, with new carpeting.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
70 Pebble Drive
70 Pebble Drive, Village of Oak Creek, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1895 sqft
Village of Oak Creek single family home. - Approx 1900 square foot home in the Village of Oak Creek. 3 bedrooms + office, 2 baths, large fenced back yard, and nice covered front deck. Huge stone wood-burning fireplace and warm vaulted wood ceilings.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
158 Pinon Woods Drive
158 Pinon Woods Drive, Village of Oak Creek, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1850 sqft
HOUSE - VILLAGE OF OAK CREEK - PINON WOODS - SPACIOUS HOME WITH A BEAUTIFUL OUTDOOR SPACE IN DESIRABLE PINON WOODS. UPDATED EAT-IN KITCHEN, FORMAL DINING ROOM, LIVING ROOM WITH GAS FIREPLACE, SPLIT FLOOR PLAN.
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
36 SECRET PASS Drive
36 Secret Pass Dr, Yavapai County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$7,250
2849 sqft
Furnished LONG TERM Rental (3, 6 or 12 mth Luxury Townhome at 7 Canyons Enclave boasts PANORAMIC GOLF COURSE AND RED ROCK VIEWS. End unit for SUPREME PRIVACY. 3bdrm/2.