/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:19 PM
236 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in New River, AZ
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
36412 N. 10th Street
36412 North 10th Street, New River, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1520 sqft
Territorial house with horse property! Five stalls and corrals w/auto waters, stallion area, metal feeders/hay rack. This 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home has Saltillo tile, bedrooms wood floors, ceiling fans in all rooms and the patio.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
37516 N 34TH Drive
37516 North 34th Drive, New River, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
2209 sqft
FANTASTIC TERRITORIAL on over 1.25 acres SITUATED IN THE PRIVATE 'W CARLISE ENCLAVE OF CUSTOM HOMES' INDESERT HILLS. OUT OF THE FLATS!! FOREVER VIEWS OF THE SONORAN FOOTHILLS- GORGEOUS SUNSETS EVERYNIGHT. VERY PRIVATE. 3 BDR/ 2 BATH & 3 CAR GARAGE.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
3007 W JORDON Lane
3007 West Jordan Lane, New River, AZ
Available only June-September 2020. Wide open space with that rural feel is where this custom home sits in Desert Hills nestled between Anthem, Cave Creek, and Phoenix. Three of four bedrooms are available with two full bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of New River
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Anthem
16 Units Available
BelaRosa
3825 W Anthem Way, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1360 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, close to I-17. Community features pool, playground park, and 24-hour gym. Units offer residents laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters, garbage disposal, and more amenities.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Tramonto
24 Units Available
Ironhorse at Tramonto
34807 N 32nd Dr, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1322 sqft
Great location for commuting, close to I-17, the Loop 303 and Carefree Highway. Community is pet-friendly and has clubhouse, spa and package receiving. Homes feature dishwasher, disposal and quartz countertops.
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tramonto
1 Unit Available
35310 North 31st Avenue
35310 North 31st Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2113 sqft
3 Bed + Den + 2 Bath + 2,113 SF Single Level Home in Tramonto - This gorgeous 3 bed, 2 bath plus office/den home in Tramonto Village boasts an open plan with a living and dining room right off of the kitchen.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Tramonto
1 Unit Available
2905 W Languid Ln
2905 West Languid Lane, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 car garage in the desired community of Tramonto! Open concept kitchen and family room with gas fireplace. Kitchen has island and all stainless appliances. Covered back patio with nice back yard.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Anthem
1 Unit Available
2609 W MEDINAH Way
2609 West Medinah Way, Anthem, AZ
This home is located very close to the elementary school and a great small playground. The home has beautiful travertine and carpet flooring. The Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counters, lots of storage storage.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Anthem
1 Unit Available
39516 N HILLERMAN Way
39516 North Hillerman Way, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1135 sqft
Beautiful home in an ideal location in Anthem Parkside. Bright and open 3 bedroom, 2 bath with 2 car garage. Nicely kept desert landscape with mountain views from the backyard.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Anthem
1 Unit Available
3659 W MCCAULEY Court
3659 West Mccauley Court, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1469 sqft
Furnished patio home. Absolutely beautifully and can be rented fully furnished or unfurnished. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home sleeps 6. The kitchen has upgraded staggered cabinets and black appliances and gas range.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Anthem
1 Unit Available
40002 N MAIDSTONE Court
40002 North Maidstone Court, Anthem, AZ
What a special home. 4 bedroom plus den which could easily be considered the 5th bedroom.
1 of 59
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Anthem
1 Unit Available
42045 N CROOKED STICK Road
42045 North Crooked Stick Road, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2454 sqft
Welcome to the Anthem Country Club and this fully furnished Peregrine floor plan on a premium golf lot overlooking both the 9th and 18th green of the Persimmon golf course.
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Anthem
1 Unit Available
1776 W OWENS Way
1776 West Owens Way, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1454 sqft
Fully furnished Anthem Country Club home for rent. Rates: Dec 2020 - April 2021: $3,000/mo including utilities (3 month minimum required). May - Nov 2021: $1,600/mo plus utilities (6 month minimum required).
1 of 62
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Anthem
1 Unit Available
2826 W EASTMAN Drive
2826 West Eastman Drive, Anthem, AZ
The perfect vacation getaway is here in Anthem Parkside! This Del Web Tradition Model, 2 story, 5 bedroom, 3 bath home has room for up to 5 couples or a large family for a wonderful Phoenix vacation.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Anthem
1 Unit Available
42203 N CALEDONIA Way
42203 North Caledonia Way, Anthem, AZ
Welcome to Caledonia Dreamin in Anthem Country Club. You'll fall in love with the amazing backyard, a true oasis.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Anthem
1 Unit Available
42732 N COURAGE Trail
42732 North Courage Trail, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2075 sqft
THIS IS A HIGH QUALITY CONSTRUCTED HOME, WITH INSULATED AND COOLED ATTIC SPACES, LOW-E WINDOWS, ADDITIONALLY INSULATED WALLS, AND FULLY COVERED BACK PATIO.....WHICH ALL ADDS UP TO AN EFFICIENT, AND COMFORTABLE HOME.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Anthem
1 Unit Available
43337 N HEAVENLY Way
43337 North Heavenly Way, Anthem, AZ
Wow!! Well maintained home for only $1675.00 a month. Flooring is tile throughout with carpet in the master, bedrooms 3 & 4 and the family room.The backyard is fully landscaped with two concrete patios and grassy area.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Anthem
1 Unit Available
40435 N ACADIA Court
40435 North Acadia Court, Anthem, AZ
Beautifully remodeled home! Custom tile flooring, plush neutral carpeting, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances,upgraded interior paint and more! Family room with fireplace & built-in media/art niche plus spacious loft.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Tramonto
1 Unit Available
35401 N VIA TRAMONTO Drive
35401 North via Tramonto, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
3220 sqft
Fully furnished luxury rental nestled in the Estates at Tramonto with mountain and city light views. A select area of custom homes ranging into the millions.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Tramonto
1 Unit Available
3045 W LEISURE Lane
3045 West Leisure Lane, Phoenix, AZ
Beautiful 4 bedroom/3 bath single level home in Tramonto neighborhood with access to two community pools.
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Anthem
1 Unit Available
42102 N LONG COVE Way
42102 North Long Cove Way, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2542 sqft
High end furnsihed rental on the golf course in the gated community of Anthem Country Club! VIEWS in every direction! Relax in your backyard oasis, poolside, with the peaceful sound of waterfalls.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Anthem
1 Unit Available
3333 W KING Drive
3333 West King Drive, Anthem, AZ
Truly your home away from home! Experience a vacation home where you are so comfortable you don't want to leave. Turn on the fire, grab your book and snuggle on the couch for a relaxing evening.
1 of 55
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Anthem
1 Unit Available
41714 N SIGNAL HILL Court
41714 North Signal Hill Court, Anthem, AZ
Fully furnished vacation rental! Exceptional 5 bedroom, den, 4.5 bath, single level in the gated Anthem Country Club community! Located in a quiet cul-de-sac just down the street from the Ironwood Clubhouse.
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Anthem
1 Unit Available
1327 W SPIRIT Drive
1327 West Spirit Drive, Anthem, AZ
Looking for a rental home that feels like home? This beautiful Sonoma model with 4 bedrooms and 3 1/2 bathrooms just may fit the bill.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZ