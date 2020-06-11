/
3 bedroom apartments
151 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cave Creek, AZ
1 Unit Available
6913 E HIGHLAND Road
6913 East Highland Road, Cave Creek, AZ
**First month free with two year lease! Incredible equestrian home with 360 Mountain Views from anywhere on the property. Great split floorplan separating the Master from the other 3 bedrooms.
1 Unit Available
38065 N CAVE CREEK Road
38065 N Cave Creek Rd, Cave Creek, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2272 sqft
Beautiful Town of Cave Creek location walking distance to all that matters in the Town. You are 3 minutes to your favorite restaurants and coffee houses not to mention the hiking trails and Spur Cross.
1 Unit Available
6145 E CAVE CREEK Road
6145 East Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1760 sqft
Incredible 3 bedroom 2 bath new condo nestled in the heart of Cave Creek yet very quiet and private. Open floor plan with split bedrooms, covered patio with mountain views.
Canyon Ridge Estates
1 Unit Available
36138 N SUMMIT Drive
36138 North Summit Drive, Cave Creek, AZ
The perfect Luxury Seasonal Rental, fully furnished and decorated including bedding and sheets and full kitchen and bar ware. 4 Ensuite Bedrooms.
1 Unit Available
6114 E EGRET Street
6114 East Egret Street, Cave Creek, AZ
Fully furnished home with mountain views, walking distance to Cave Creek's Frontier Town. This beautiful home is 2745 sq ft with a spacious, open floor plan and contains 4BR, 3BA, and a two car garage.
Rancho Manana
1 Unit Available
38912 N 58TH Street
38912 North 58th Street, Cave Creek, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$6,950
2174 sqft
Fully Furnished, gorgeous territorial in Rancho Manana. 3BR, 3BA fully furnished. Gas fireplace in the living room. Private yard with built in outdoor kitchen. Scenic drive. King Bed in the large master suite.
1 Unit Available
6945 E STEVENS Road
6945 East Stevens Road, Cave Creek, AZ
Amazing Views and Privacy - Fully furnished rental with linens and dishes - This Beautiful custom home has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. with amazing views of Black Mountain inside and out.
Red Dog Ranch
1 Unit Available
5872 E RED DOG Drive
5872 Red Dog, Cave Creek, AZ
Beautiful FURNISHED Territorial Home with amazing mountain views and privacy on 3.41 acres.
1 Unit Available
36879 N 38TH Street
36879 North 38th Street, Cave Creek, AZ
Entertainers' dream home with huge views! Chef's kitchen with 2 ovens, 2 dishwashers, 2 grills, many interior and exterior group dining spaces. Master on main with walk-through shower to sauna and hot tub in private back patio.
Results within 1 mile of Cave Creek
Dove Valley Ranch
1 Unit Available
4319 E Smokehouse Trl
4319 East Smokehouse Trail, Phoenix, AZ
Beautiful home in gated community on the 11th green of Dove Valley Ranch golf course. Upgrades include pool, putting green, granite countertops, new appliances, light fixtures, ceiling fans, water softener, newer carpet and paint.
La Buena Vida Estates
1 Unit Available
6005 E Sonoran Trail
6005 East Sonoran Trail, Scottsdale, AZ
Immaculate and incredible nearly 3700 square foot home with 5 large bedrooms! Huge lot with mountain views! Large formal living room, dining room, and family room. Massive kitchen with breakfast nook! One bedroom or den downstairs.
1 Unit Available
5940 E BRAMBLE BERRY Lane
5940 East Bramble Berry Lane, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2168 sqft
Stunning furnished 3 bedroom home with tons of upgrades and beautiful modern furnishing, decor and unique home design.
Terravita
1 Unit Available
6135 E EVENING GLOW Drive
6135 East Evening Glow Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2329 sqft
Furnished Rental. Beautiful southwestern decorated home in this resort like community. Stella model, 3 BR, 2.5 Baths and den. Newer beds and furniture. Patio with Fire Pit BBQ faces sunny south to NAOS. All the comforts of home.
Terravita
1 Unit Available
6193 E BRILLIANT SKY Drive
6193 East Brilliant Sky Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$5,300
2329 sqft
Furnished Rental. Great Black Mountain Views from the front courtyard and the home backs to the 4 tee box. This home is a STELLA model with a sunny south backyard. Come and enjoy the Terravita and North Scottsdale lifestyle every day.
1 Unit Available
7431 E SUNDANCE Trail
7431 East Sundance Trail, Carefree, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1922 sqft
Beautiful townhome with stunning mountain views in a 55+ Community! Heated Pool, Tennis Court, Bocce Ball, Pickle-ball, and a Basketball court! Fully furnished, short term rental. Seasonal pricing applies: $2200.00 a mon to $5500.
Carefree Foothills
1 Unit Available
35208 N CHINO Lane
35208 Chino Lane, Carefree, AZ
Custom, sophisticated, fully furnished, and located on Black Mountain with incredible views of mountains AND city lights.
A-M Ranch
1 Unit Available
4422 E Coyote Wash Drive
4422 East Coyote Wash Drive, Phoenix, AZ
Beautiful single family rental in desirable Dove Valley Ranch. Backs to sweeping mountain views and Dove Valley golf course. FULLY FURNISHED. Great backyard w pool, spa, and water feature.
Terravita
1 Unit Available
34151 N 60TH Place
34151 North 60th Place, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2504 sqft
Welcome and Enjoy resort style living in the comfort of this private home with Black Mountain Views. Nicely furnished 3 bedroom, 2.
A-M Ranch
1 Unit Available
4718 E HAPPY COYOTE Trail
4718 East Happy Coyote Trail, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2137 sqft
Very nice, move-in ready home in gated community. Formal living and dining room with an office. Lots of tile and neutral carpet. Kitchen has gas range, corian counters and lots of cabinetry.
1 Unit Available
34770 N LOS REALES Drive
34770 East Los Reales Drive, Carefree, AZ
Beautiful Custom home located on the coveted south base of Black Mountain. Walls of windows allow majestic views of Black Mountain. This Home has soaring 14 ft. ceilings, flagstone flooring with a custom gourmet kitchen open to a great room.
Carefree Arizona
1 Unit Available
7601 E NONCHALANT Avenue
7601 East Nonchalant Avenue, Carefree, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
2424 sqft
SEASONAL FURNISHED RENTAL. Live on the corner of Lazy Lane and Nonchalant Avenue in Carefree, Arizona. Modern three bedroom, three bath retreat. Walking distance to everything Carefree has to offer.
1 Unit Available
5679 E PERDIDO Drive
5679 East Perdido Drive, Carefree, AZ
MOVE-IN READY FOR YOU! LOTS OF SPACE TO GIVE YOU THAT OPEN AND PRIVATE COUNTRY FEEL, BUT STILL CLOSE ENOUGH FOR A SHORT DRIVE TO SHOPS, RESTAURANTS AND SUBURBAN LIVING.
1 Unit Available
39897 N Father Kino Trail
39897 North Father Kino Trail, Carefree, AZ
THIS IS A FURNISHED RENTAL THAT IS AVAILABLE SEASONALLY, PRICE VARIES BASED ON MONTHS OCCUPIED! (Jan - Apr $27,500) (May, Oct - Dec $20,000) (June - September $12,500) This secluded estate is perfect for a celebrity, athlete, CEO or just a retired
Results within 5 miles of Cave Creek
1 Unit Available
36412 N. 10th Street
36412 North 10th Street, New River, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1520 sqft
Territorial house with horse property! Five stalls and corrals w/auto waters, stallion area, metal feeders/hay rack. This 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home has Saltillo tile, bedrooms wood floors, ceiling fans in all rooms and the patio.
