/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:37 AM
52 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rio Verde, AZ
1 of 52
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Tonto Verde
1 Unit Available
27826 N AGUA VERDE Drive
27826 North Agua Verde Drive, Rio Verde, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2531 sqft
FURNISHED seasonal rental $4500 mo. landlord pays all utilities, 12 month rental at $2400 per mo. tenant pay all utilities. 3 bed. 2 bath 2 car + golf cart garage. Two new smart T.V.s 75'' & 65'' .
1 of 23
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Rio Verde
1 Unit Available
18517 E POCO VISTA --
18517 East Poco Vista, Rio Verde, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2348 sqft
Gorgeous RIO VERDE! Home on Golf Course Lot , fully furnished and ready for your perfect getaway! Spacious and inviting floor plan - open and inviting! Tile flooring throughout (plush carpet in bedrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Rio Verde
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
15320 E Skinner Drive
15320 East Skinner Drive, Maricopa County, AZ
JULY-OCT 2020 AVAILABLE; 3 Month Lease Minimum. This gem is ideally located near hiking/biking/offroading trails, golf courses, fishing at the Verde River and is a short drive to all of the popular shows at West World.
1 of 108
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
29707 N 156TH Place
29707 North 156th Street, Maricopa County, AZ
For those seeking the irresistible combination of outdoor adventures, ultimate relaxation and a taste of the Wild West. Start every morning on the view deck above the resort-style backyard to catch the sun rise over the Mazatzal mountains.
Results within 10 miles of Rio Verde
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 06:15pm
$
17 Units Available
Park Place at Fountain Hills
16725 E Avenue of the Fountains, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1347 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom suites with high-end finishes and lots of sunlight. Great location on the lake with fountain and mountain views. Community features multiple pools, a fitness center and parking.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
15482 E Cavern Dr
15482 East Cavern Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$6,800
3200 sqft
FURNISHED Single Family Home- RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES- Single family home that has been remodeled and lots of upgrades.
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
16454 E Keota Dr
16454 North Keota Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
- Welcome to your home away from home in this stunning fully furnished Casita nestled in the slopes of Fountain Hills! Call to discuss your stay. $500.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sunridge Canyon
1 Unit Available
15410 E. Jojoba Lane
15410 East Jojoba Lane, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2089 sqft
UNFURNISHED SINGLE FAMILY HOME - Homes has near new carpet, split 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 3 car garage, all appliances, double oven, ceiling fans, r.o.system and water softener, backyard with a pool and views!! Owner prefers NO pets.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13600 Fountain Hills Blvd. #902
13600 N Fountain Hills Blvd, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2300 sqft
FURNISHED Condo-RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES-Beautiful split level condo in gated community walking distance to Safeway shopping plaza & restaurants, short drive to
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
16669 E.Hawk
16669 East Hawk Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2500 sqft
FURNISHED Single Family Home- RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES-Nicely furnished single family home located in the beautiful community of Fountain Hills.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
17018 E Monterey
17018 East Monterey Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2700 sqft
Fountain Hills, Arizona - Luxury Home w/ Scenic Mountain Views- Monthly Vacation Rental - Month-to-month rental available. Peak Season $4000 to $4500 per month.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
15859 Aspen
15859 N Aspen Dr, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1801 sqft
FURNISHED Single Family Home-RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE- Comfortable single family 3 bedroom with King, Queen & Twin beds, 2 bath home that has a wonderful Arizona Room great for entertaining, and a
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
14666 N El Pueblo Blvd
14666 North El Pueblo Boulevard, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1700 sqft
FURNISHED Single Family Home- RATES DISPLAYED ARE FOR WINTER SEASON - ***DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
15633 Jamaica
15633 E Jamaica Ln, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2539 sqft
FURNISHED Single Family Home- RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES-Territorial home is at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, fantastic panoramic mountain views and can see the
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
15909 Thistle
15909 East Thistle Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$5,600
2819 sqft
FURNISHED Single Family Home-RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES- Nicely furnished single family home, remodeled with 3 bedrooms, 3.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Troon Village
1 Unit Available
24764 N 117th Street
24764 North 117th Street, Scottsdale, AZ
Beautifully fully furnished gorgeous home with wonderful entertainment backyard w/huge covered patio. Great Room, Living Area, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath located in Saddleback in Troon Village.
1 of 51
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
15806 N BOULDER Drive
15806 North Boulder Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
~ ALSO FOR SALE!~ Main floor living in this beautiful home for sale in Fountain Hills, AZ! 5 Bedrooms! ~ Each bedroom has an en suite bathroom as well as its own walk in closet! 2 add'l half baths for guest convenience! Elevator from the epoxied-,
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Hidden Hills
1 Unit Available
11812 N 142nd Street
11812 142nd Street, Scottsdale, AZ
Beautiful builders home on quiet cul-de-sac in gated Hidden Hills. Master Suite Wing with fireplace and sitting area, private outside patio with views of the valley. Exercise room by the master bathroom. Theatre room with 8 recliners and TV.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
16231 E Bainbridge Avenue
16231 East Bainbridge Avenue, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1966 sqft
Looking for a home with a large family room AND living room? How about outdoor patio space where you can enjoy a cup of coffee in the morning? This is the home for you.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Troon Village
1 Unit Available
11741 E Parkview Lane
11741 East Parkview Lane, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2879 sqft
NOT FOR SALE...BOOKED Nov.2020-May 2021.
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Troon North
1 Unit Available
10947 E SUTHERLAND Way
10947 East Sutherland Way, Scottsdale, AZ
Enjoy the Arizona winter in this exceptional resort property in the highly desirable guard gated community of Candlewood at Troon North. This is a newly renovated & meticulously cared for custom home.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
14850 E GRANDVIEW Drive
14850 East Grandview Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
2618 sqft
Escape to a resort ... AT A GREAT NEW PRICE!!! SHORT TERM AVAILABLE AS WELL! Fully Furnished, everything you could need, leave your stuff in storage and come relax.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
16715 E El Lago Boulevard
16715 East El Lago Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1275 sqft
Rate listed is prime winter seasonal, off season rate negotiable.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
13824 N Kendall Drive
13824 North Kendall Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1493 sqft
Rate listed is prime winter seasonal, off season rate negotiable. Nicely decorated fully furnished duplex.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZ