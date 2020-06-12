/
3 bedroom apartments
132 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in San Tan Valley, AZ
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3427 E Desert Moon Trail
3427 East Desert Moon Trail, San Tan Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1394 sqft
Rancho Bella Vista Single-Story Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2702 E Morenci Road
2702 East Morenci Road, San Tan Valley, AZ
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2035 W. Gold Dust Avenue
2035 West Gold Dust Avenue, San Tan Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1399 sqft
2035 W. Gold Dust Avenue Available 06/15/20 Great Home in San Tan Heights!! - Great open floor plan and neutral tones throughout. Kitchen offers gas stove and granite counters. Large living and dining spaces with tile for easy clean up.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1223 W. Agrarian Hills Dr.
1223 West Agrarian Hills Drive, San Tan Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1710 sqft
3 Bedroom San Tan Valley - Beautiful single Story 3 bedroom 2 bath. Great room floor plan. Formal dining and living room. Full master bath room with double sinks. 2 car garage. North/South exposure. No cats. No Smoking. www.rcpmaz.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
40673 N Glen Meadows Ln
40673 Glen Meadows Lane, San Tan Valley, AZ
Amazing 4 Bedroom home located in San Tan Valley! Ready for Immediate Move In! This home has 4 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1176 W Fruit Tree Ln
1176 West Fruit Tree Lane, San Tan Valley, AZ
This home is located in the beautiful Skyline Ranch subdivision! Home has a great and functional floor plan and features 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. There are upgrades throughout the home. It is a very nice home and in excellent condition.
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1440 E Stirrup Ln
1440 East Stirrup Lane, San Tan Valley, AZ
Fantastic 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home. Real wood floors in family room and kitchen. Upgraded neutral carpet elsewhere. Master bedroom is on the first floor. Ceiling fans and blinds throughout. Large loft and laundry upstairs.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
630 W Golden Aspen Drive
630 W Golden Aspen Dr, San Tan Valley, AZ
1, small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month. Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
821 E LA PALTA Street
821 E La Palta St, San Tan Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2343 sqft
This beautiful property is located in the active adult 55+ neighborhood in the master-planned community Trilogy at Encanterra. You'll love the gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the home.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
1672 W Paisley Drive
1672 West Paisley Drive, San Tan Valley, AZ
Super Clean 4 bdrm 2 ba available in San Tan Valley! Like new! Modern kitchen with granite counter tops. Split floor plan. Lg Great room off Kitchen for family enjoyment! East facing back yard. Covered Patio.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
2799 E SUPERIOR Road
2799 East Superior Road, San Tan Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1413 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home with an open great room just freshly painted inside with new carpet installed. Just inside Copper Basin close to shopping center and YMCA and pool in the community.
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
28356 N CHALCOCITE Street
28356 N Chalcocite St, San Tan Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1456 sqft
Brand NEW beautiful single level 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom San Tan Valley home with community pool.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
423 W GASCON Road
423 West Gascon Road, San Tan Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1673 sqft
Beautifully Upgraded and Maintained! This lovely 3 Bedroom + Den/Office Home features a Great Room Floor Plan, with Beautiful Pergo Flooring.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
735 E TORTOISE Trail
735 East Tortoise Trail, San Tan Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This home sits on a Corner lot with a cul-de-sac at the end, It has a Dining room and Office . Nice and open ! Tile in most the home except Master and 1 bedroom. Near elementary school.. Enjoy the amenities Johnson Ranch has to offer.
1 of 62
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
668 E TAYLOR Trail
668 East Taylor Trail, San Tan Valley, AZ
FULLY FURNISHED Exceptional Pool Home w/Stunning Golf ViewsThis great 2 story stunner offers 4 bedrooms and 3 baths with one bedroom and full bath being on the ground floor for ease and privacy.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
3847 E STRATFORD Place
3847 East Stratford Plaza, San Tan Valley, AZ
This relaxing 4 bedroom 2 bath FULLY FURNISHED VACATION RENTAL with split floor plan is a perfect home for a family retreat or to share with friends.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
35244 N ZACHARY Road
35244 North Zachary Road, San Tan Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1491 sqft
COMPLETELY FURNISHED HOME...JUST BRING YOUR SUITCASE.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
1552 E MADDISON Circle
1552 Maddison Circle, San Tan Valley, AZ
New flooring & paint throughout. Beautiful open floorplan with large formal; greatroom, eat-in-kitchen with lots of cabinets and walk-in pantry. All BRs are large and 3 out of 4 have walk in closets! Ceiling fans, 10' ceilings.
1 of 52
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
2948 W PEGGY Drive
2948 West Peggy Drive, San Tan Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,970
1311 sqft
ULLY FURNISHED! This home is a perfect getaway from your home away from home. 3 beautiful bedrooms with a king sized Master Bedroom. The bed is king and the master bath is like a spa.
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
3681 E CAMDEN Avenue
3681 Camden Avenue, San Tan Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2014 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom rental located in Santan Valley. Great covered patio for outdoor living with a large pool to relax in. The pool is not heated, but luckily this is Arizona. Master has double sinks with a shower and tub.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
28780 n gypsum dr
28780 N Gypsum Dr, San Tan Valley, AZ
BRAND NEW HOME IN COPPER BASIN WITH 17,000 SQ FT LOT! WASHER/DRYER/FRIDGE INCLUDED! 4 BED 3 BATH + DEN. Low utilities, huge lot, community pool, yoga, and YMCA. Trash is included as well.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
40173 North Costa Del Sol Drive
40173 North Costa Del Sol Drive, San Tan Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1359 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in San Tan Valley! Neutral paint and carpet, and fans throughout! Just a few houses down from one of the neighborhood parks. Close to shopping, golf and more.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
3130 West Five Mile Peak Drive
3130 West Five Mile Peak Drive, San Tan Valley, AZ
4 bedroom two bath home with nice upgrades throughout! New countertops in the kitchen with new stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the upgraded carpet and new tough vinyl tile in all wet areas. The inside laundry has a new washer and dryer.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
5017 East Smokey Quartz Road
5017 E Smoky Quartz Rd, San Tan Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1260 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
