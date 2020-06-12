/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:16 PM
25 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in San Tan Valley, AZ
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
88 W SUNDANCE Court
88 West Sundance Court, San Tan Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1585 sqft
A Del Webb 55+ gated, golf community. Beautiful, fully furnished 1585 sq ft 2BR/2BA + a den w/ a sound proof sliding door added forprivacy. 18x18 Tile flooring in main areas, vinyl hardwood in master and carpet in guest room.
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
31015 N ORANGE BLOSSOM Circle
31015 North Orange Blossom Circle, San Tan Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1765 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED. 90 DAY MINIMUM This gorgeous 3 beds/2 baths home is fully furnished with quality upscale furnishings and the ever popular split bedroom floor plan.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
177 W TWIN PEAKS Parkway
177 West Twin Peaks Parkway, San Tan Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1416 sqft
90 DAY MIN Golfer's Paradise! New to the market. FURNISHED RENTAL. Golf views from patio of this contemporary 2 bedroom/2 bath beautiful home. All brand new furnishings throughout the home. Super single story design with 2 car garage.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
32236 N ECHO CANYON Road
32236 Echo Canyon Road, San Tan Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1416 sqft
90 DAY MINIMUM FULLY FURNISHED Awesome 55+ Active Adult Community. FURNISHED rental in the coveted Solera Johnson Ranch. Home is in excellent condition and features 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths with an open floor plan. Kitchen open to the living room.
Results within 5 miles of San Tan Valley
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:54pm
5 Units Available
Town Center Apartments
22280 S 209th Way, Queen Creek, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
983 sqft
Located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Luxurious community amenities include 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, carport, and pool. Units feature air conditioning, patio or balcony, walk in closets, and more.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
19 Units Available
Avilla Victoria
20450 E Ocotillo Rd, Queen Creek, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
962 sqft
This gated community provides residents with walking paths, garage parking and a resort-style pool. Apartments have quartz countertops and custom cabinetry. Queen Creek Marketplace and Cornerstone at Queen Creek are both just seconds away.
1 of 52
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
7980 W DESERT BLOSSOM Way
7980 West Desert Blossom Way, Florence, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1480 sqft
Spacious Lapis floor plan includes 2 Bedrooms + Den! Other features include: washer/dryer, granite countertops, breakfast nook, professionally landscaped backyard with beautiful views.
Results within 10 miles of San Tan Valley
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
65 Units Available
Cortland Mountain Vista
1304 S 105th Pl, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,318
1034 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to US 60/Superstition Freeway and Signal Butte Road. Apartments feature ceramic tile entry, breakfast bar and spacious walk-in closets. Community includes clubhouse, fitness center and yoga studio.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:22pm
$
25 Units Available
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue, Gilbert, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1159 sqft
Welcome home to Acero Cooley Station Apartments, a brand new upscale apartment community located in Gilbert, AZ. Schedule your tour today!
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 12:57pm
$
10 Units Available
Superstition Canyon
1247 S 96th St, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1239 sqft
Come in for a tour of our spacious one & two bedroom apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
40 Units Available
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road, Gilbert, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1397 sqft
Welcome to Watermark at Gateway Place, your destination for stunning new apartments in Gilbert, AZ. Our one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes are designed with care and attention to detail.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
3 Units Available
Williams Gateway
5850 S Power Rd, Gilbert, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
672 sqft
Williams Gateway Apartments features upgraded one and two-bedroom apartment homes that will conveniently place you within minutes of all that the area has to offer.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Augusta Ranch
15 Units Available
The Palms at Augusta Ranch
9335 E Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1156 sqft
Welcome to The Palms at Augusta Ranch, an exceptional collection of 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments delivering unparalleled comfort, style and convenience.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
6 Units Available
Hampton East
9740 East Hampton Avenue, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
965 sqft
Hampton East is the latest of The Paragon Development Group’s collection. From the moment of inception, these sophisticated & smart apartment homes embody thoughtful and distinctive design intent.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Sonoma Valley
975 S Royal Palm Rd, Apache Junction, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
950 sqft
Sonoma Valley is proud to offer two spacious floor plans, each designed with your comfort and convenience in mind.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
6453 S Palo Blanco Dr
6453 South Palo Blanco Drive, Gold Canyon, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1714 sqft
55 + years old community!!On a golf course and has beautiful views of the superstition mountains!Very upscale home on 8th fairway in peaceful Mountainbrook Village. Incredible mountain views from the front and back patio.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
3889 N Hidden Canyon Drive
3889 North Hidden Canyon Drive, Florence, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1449 sqft
Enjoy the resort style living in this beautiful home located in Sun City Anthem at Merrill Ranch.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
3500 S Tomahawk Road
3500 South Tomahawk Road, Pinal County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
This 2 bedroom 2 bath home in the 55+ community of Apache Estates East.With this home you also get all the community amenities Swimming pool, Spa and club house in a gated community.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
3721 N FLORENCE Boulevard
3721 North Florence Boulevard, Florence, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1300 sqft
Stunning fully furnished home located on the Florence Gardens golf course - the back yard is large and the perfect space for entertaining or simply relaxing outside, either by getting some sun in the summer, or enjoying a small fire in the winter.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
5291 S CAT CLAW Drive
5291 South Cat Claw Drive, Gold Canyon, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1695 sqft
Beautiful and immaculate fully furnished house in desired Mountainbrook Village. The house featuring 2 bedroom +an office, 2 baths and 2 car garage. Tenant has access to facilities at Mountainbrook community center.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
6566 W MOCKINGBIRD Court
6566 West Mockingbird Court, Florence, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1381 sqft
Beautiful Sun City Anthem at Merrill Ranch vacation home that boasts luxury living in a 55+ golf community with ample amenities to suit the active lifestyle.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Parkwood Ranch
1 Unit Available
10136 E SOUTHERN Avenue
10136 East Southern Avenue, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1107 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED. Venture to Coyote Landing and make this gorgeous home away from home yours! This 1107 square foot, 2 bedroom 2 bath, second floor condo has everything you need.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Seville
1 Unit Available
6823 S PINEHURST Drive
6823 South Pinehurst Drive, Gilbert, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1764 sqft
Amazing FURNISHED home in highly desired Seville in ''The Enclaves'' gated community. This pristine home has an open floor plan with spacious bedrooms, fireplace, dining room, ceiling fans, and beautiful views.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Seville
1 Unit Available
6686 S ST ANDREWS Way
6686 South Saint Andrews Way, Gilbert, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1764 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED. Immaculate, bright and cheery home on the Seville Golf Course. Great room floor plan with split bedrooms. Fully furnished with all of the comforts of home. Upgraded tile/ carpeting, light and plumbing fixtures.
Similar Pages
San Tan Valley 2 BedroomsSan Tan Valley 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSan Tan Valley 3 BedroomsSan Tan Valley Apartments with Balcony
San Tan Valley Apartments with GarageSan Tan Valley Apartments with GymSan Tan Valley Apartments with ParkingSan Tan Valley Apartments with Pool