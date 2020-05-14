All apartments in San Tan Valley
Find more places like 33308 N Donnelly Wash Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Tan Valley, AZ
/
33308 N Donnelly Wash Way
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:45 AM

33308 N Donnelly Wash Way

33308 North Donnelly Wash Way · (833) 367-6963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Tan Valley
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all

Location

33308 North Donnelly Wash Way, San Tan Valley, AZ 85142

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1295 · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1340 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great San Tan Valley Location at N Donnelly Wash Way and W Hayden Peak Dr.
Beautiful 3 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms, single-family house with 1340sq. of living space with a kitchen that includes a dishwasher, garbage disposal, and a microwave. It also includes an air-conditioner, ceiling fan, and a garage.

Resident responsible for all utilities.

Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
A one-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
Pet fees and restrictions apply a One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo. pet rent per pet.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5755702)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33308 N Donnelly Wash Way have any available units?
33308 N Donnelly Wash Way has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 33308 N Donnelly Wash Way have?
Some of 33308 N Donnelly Wash Way's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33308 N Donnelly Wash Way currently offering any rent specials?
33308 N Donnelly Wash Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33308 N Donnelly Wash Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 33308 N Donnelly Wash Way is pet friendly.
Does 33308 N Donnelly Wash Way offer parking?
Yes, 33308 N Donnelly Wash Way does offer parking.
Does 33308 N Donnelly Wash Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33308 N Donnelly Wash Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33308 N Donnelly Wash Way have a pool?
No, 33308 N Donnelly Wash Way does not have a pool.
Does 33308 N Donnelly Wash Way have accessible units?
No, 33308 N Donnelly Wash Way does not have accessible units.
Does 33308 N Donnelly Wash Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33308 N Donnelly Wash Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 33308 N Donnelly Wash Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 33308 N Donnelly Wash Way has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 33308 N Donnelly Wash Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

San Tan Valley 2 BedroomsSan Tan Valley 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
San Tan Valley Apartments with GarageSan Tan Valley Apartments with Gym
San Tan Valley Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZMarana, AZQueen Creek, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZTolleson, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity