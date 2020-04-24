29177 N LILLY Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly pool tennis court

Spacious family home in desirable Johnson Ranch. Live the resort lifestyle. Golf, Pools, Tennis & Parks. Wow, see the awesome value of living in this resort community. This home backs to open space, no neighbors behind. Kitchen has black Whirlpool appliances, granite countertops and neutral tile. Family room open to kitchen. Fireplace in family room. Large master with walkin closet. Loft area perfect for office or playroom and is pre-wired for surround sound. Large backyard complete with covered patio, grass & view fencing. Sm dog only, no cats *Agents Please See Realtor Remarks