San Tan Valley, AZ
29177 N LILLY Lane
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:01 AM

29177 N LILLY Lane

29177 North Lilly Lane · (602) 288-3305
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

29177 North Lilly Lane, San Tan Valley, AZ 85143

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2276 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Spacious family home in desirable Johnson Ranch. Live the resort lifestyle. Golf, Pools, Tennis & Parks. Wow, see the awesome value of living in this resort community. This home backs to open space, no neighbors behind. Kitchen has black Whirlpool appliances, granite countertops and neutral tile. Family room open to kitchen. Fireplace in family room. Large master with walkin closet. Loft area perfect for office or playroom and is pre-wired for surround sound. Large backyard complete with covered patio, grass & view fencing. Sm dog only, no cats *Agents Please See Realtor Remarks

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29177 N LILLY Lane have any available units?
29177 N LILLY Lane has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 29177 N LILLY Lane have?
Some of 29177 N LILLY Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29177 N LILLY Lane currently offering any rent specials?
29177 N LILLY Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29177 N LILLY Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 29177 N LILLY Lane is pet friendly.
Does 29177 N LILLY Lane offer parking?
No, 29177 N LILLY Lane does not offer parking.
Does 29177 N LILLY Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29177 N LILLY Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29177 N LILLY Lane have a pool?
Yes, 29177 N LILLY Lane has a pool.
Does 29177 N LILLY Lane have accessible units?
No, 29177 N LILLY Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 29177 N LILLY Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29177 N LILLY Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 29177 N LILLY Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 29177 N LILLY Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
