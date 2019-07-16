All apartments in Rio Verde
Last updated July 16 2019 at 11:07 PM

19018 E EAGLENEST Drive

19018 East Eaglenest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

19018 East Eaglenest Drive, Rio Verde, AZ 85263
Tonto Verde

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located just 8 miles north of Fountain Hills and 8 miles east of Scottsdale, this property is as close to heaven as it gets. Tonto Verde is a wonderful community surrounded by the Mcdowell Mountain Park and Tonto National Forest. This former model end unit townhome has 2 bedrooms + a den and 2.5 baths. Kitchen features granite countertops and pecan stained alder cabinets. Other upgrades include: Versailles pattern ceramic tile flooring throughout traffic areas, tiled bath countertops and tiled showers. Extended outdoor patio is a great place to relax and unwind after the days activities are complete and to take in the Mazatzal mountain views. Townhome homeowners association takes care of all the outside painting and landscape maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19018 E EAGLENEST Drive have any available units?
19018 E EAGLENEST Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rio Verde, AZ.
What amenities does 19018 E EAGLENEST Drive have?
Some of 19018 E EAGLENEST Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19018 E EAGLENEST Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19018 E EAGLENEST Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19018 E EAGLENEST Drive pet-friendly?
No, 19018 E EAGLENEST Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rio Verde.
Does 19018 E EAGLENEST Drive offer parking?
Yes, 19018 E EAGLENEST Drive offers parking.
Does 19018 E EAGLENEST Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19018 E EAGLENEST Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19018 E EAGLENEST Drive have a pool?
No, 19018 E EAGLENEST Drive does not have a pool.
Does 19018 E EAGLENEST Drive have accessible units?
No, 19018 E EAGLENEST Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19018 E EAGLENEST Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19018 E EAGLENEST Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 19018 E EAGLENEST Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 19018 E EAGLENEST Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
