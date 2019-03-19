18916 E QUARTZ Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Fully Furnished vacation rental in Tonto Verde.The mountain and golf course views in Tonto Verde don't get any better than this. This rental is on the 10th green of the Ranch golf course. Enjoy the sunrises and sunsets from your paver patio. The front door with security screen, plantation shutters, slab granite countertops, knotty alder cabinets, knotty alder 8 ft interior doors. The open floor plan is ideal for relaxation. King bed in the master, king bed in the guest room and a quality queen pull out sofa in the den. 2 full bathrooms and a half bath. $3,500 in the summer w utility caps and $6,500 in the winter season.