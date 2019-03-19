All apartments in Rio Verde
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18916 E QUARTZ Way

18916 East Quartz Way · No Longer Available
Location

18916 East Quartz Way, Rio Verde, AZ 85263
Tonto Verde

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fully Furnished vacation rental in Tonto Verde.The mountain and golf course views in Tonto Verde don't get any better than this. This rental is on the 10th green of the Ranch golf course. Enjoy the sunrises and sunsets from your paver patio. The front door with security screen, plantation shutters, slab granite countertops, knotty alder cabinets, knotty alder 8 ft interior doors. The open floor plan is ideal for relaxation. King bed in the master, king bed in the guest room and a quality queen pull out sofa in the den. 2 full bathrooms and a half bath. $3,500 in the summer w utility caps and $6,500 in the winter season.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18916 E QUARTZ Way have any available units?
18916 E QUARTZ Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rio Verde, AZ.
What amenities does 18916 E QUARTZ Way have?
Some of 18916 E QUARTZ Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18916 E QUARTZ Way currently offering any rent specials?
18916 E QUARTZ Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18916 E QUARTZ Way pet-friendly?
No, 18916 E QUARTZ Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rio Verde.
Does 18916 E QUARTZ Way offer parking?
Yes, 18916 E QUARTZ Way offers parking.
Does 18916 E QUARTZ Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18916 E QUARTZ Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18916 E QUARTZ Way have a pool?
No, 18916 E QUARTZ Way does not have a pool.
Does 18916 E QUARTZ Way have accessible units?
No, 18916 E QUARTZ Way does not have accessible units.
Does 18916 E QUARTZ Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18916 E QUARTZ Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 18916 E QUARTZ Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 18916 E QUARTZ Way does not have units with air conditioning.
