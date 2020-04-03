18614 E PICACHO Road

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets tennis court fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage tennis court

Gorgeous Tonto Verde - Desert Living Like No Other! Located on the 17th hole of the Peaks Course, offering endless Mountain and Golf Course Views. Open and Inviting - wall of windows to take in those amazing views. Spacious Master Suite with Full Bath, Walk In Shower, Tub, double sinks, Walk-In Closet. Comfortable Guest Bedroom and Full Guest Bath. Den and Office available for your convenience. 2 Car Garage + Golf Cart Space (let us know if you need to rent one). Tonto Verde is a 55+ community and has age restricted rules. Tonto Verde has 2 championship golf courses owned by members. This is an active, vibrant community with biking, tennis, hiking, swimming and beautiful streets for walking.