Rio Verde, AZ
18614 E PICACHO Road
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:54 PM

18614 E PICACHO Road

18614 East Picacho Road · (480) 837-5833
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18614 East Picacho Road, Rio Verde, AZ 85263
Tonto Verde

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2658 sqft

Amenities

Gorgeous Tonto Verde - Desert Living Like No Other! Located on the 17th hole of the Peaks Course, offering endless Mountain and Golf Course Views. Open and Inviting - wall of windows to take in those amazing views. Spacious Master Suite with Full Bath, Walk In Shower, Tub, double sinks, Walk-In Closet. Comfortable Guest Bedroom and Full Guest Bath. Den and Office available for your convenience. 2 Car Garage + Golf Cart Space (let us know if you need to rent one). Tonto Verde is a 55+ community and has age restricted rules. Tonto Verde has 2 championship golf courses owned by members. This is an active, vibrant community with biking, tennis, hiking, swimming and beautiful streets for walking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18614 E PICACHO Road have any available units?
18614 E PICACHO Road has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18614 E PICACHO Road have?
Some of 18614 E PICACHO Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18614 E PICACHO Road currently offering any rent specials?
18614 E PICACHO Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18614 E PICACHO Road pet-friendly?
No, 18614 E PICACHO Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rio Verde.
Does 18614 E PICACHO Road offer parking?
Yes, 18614 E PICACHO Road does offer parking.
Does 18614 E PICACHO Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18614 E PICACHO Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18614 E PICACHO Road have a pool?
No, 18614 E PICACHO Road does not have a pool.
Does 18614 E PICACHO Road have accessible units?
No, 18614 E PICACHO Road does not have accessible units.
Does 18614 E PICACHO Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18614 E PICACHO Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 18614 E PICACHO Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 18614 E PICACHO Road does not have units with air conditioning.
