Rio Verde, AZ
18541 E WHITE WING Drive
Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:23 AM

18541 E WHITE WING Drive

18541 East White Wing Drive · No Longer Available
Rio Verde
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Parking
Location

18541 East White Wing Drive, Rio Verde, AZ 85263
Rio Verde

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Stunning home with golf course and mountain views! Open spacious floor plan perfect for entertaining. The beautiful kitchen has stainless steel appliances, french door refrigerator, slab granite counters, pantry and huge breakfast bar. Two dining areas with a wet bar and wine fridge. The master suite offers a King size bed, double sinks, jetted tub, snail shower and huge walk-in closet. The second bedroom has 2 twin beds. Third bedroom has a queen size murphy bed. Office is just off the kitchen and has a built-in desk and a sofa. 2.5 car garage with work bench area and plenty room for storage. Very large outdoor patio with BBQ grill and dining and lounge areas and citrus trees. Vacation in style here!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18541 E WHITE WING Drive have any available units?
18541 E WHITE WING Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rio Verde, AZ.
What amenities does 18541 E WHITE WING Drive have?
Some of 18541 E WHITE WING Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18541 E WHITE WING Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18541 E WHITE WING Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18541 E WHITE WING Drive pet-friendly?
No, 18541 E WHITE WING Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rio Verde.
Does 18541 E WHITE WING Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18541 E WHITE WING Drive offers parking.
Does 18541 E WHITE WING Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18541 E WHITE WING Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18541 E WHITE WING Drive have a pool?
No, 18541 E WHITE WING Drive does not have a pool.
Does 18541 E WHITE WING Drive have accessible units?
No, 18541 E WHITE WING Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18541 E WHITE WING Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18541 E WHITE WING Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 18541 E WHITE WING Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18541 E WHITE WING Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
