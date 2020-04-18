18541 E WHITE WING Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking bbq/grill garage

Stunning home with golf course and mountain views! Open spacious floor plan perfect for entertaining. The beautiful kitchen has stainless steel appliances, french door refrigerator, slab granite counters, pantry and huge breakfast bar. Two dining areas with a wet bar and wine fridge. The master suite offers a King size bed, double sinks, jetted tub, snail shower and huge walk-in closet. The second bedroom has 2 twin beds. Third bedroom has a queen size murphy bed. Office is just off the kitchen and has a built-in desk and a sofa. 2.5 car garage with work bench area and plenty room for storage. Very large outdoor patio with BBQ grill and dining and lounge areas and citrus trees. Vacation in style here!