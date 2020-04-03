All apartments in Rio Verde
Last updated April 3 2020

18517 E POCO VISTA --

18517 East Poco Vista · (480) 837-5833
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18517 East Poco Vista, Rio Verde, AZ 85263
Rio Verde

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2348 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Gorgeous RIO VERDE! Home on Golf Course Lot , fully furnished and ready for your perfect getaway! Spacious and inviting floor plan - open and inviting! Tile flooring throughout (plush carpet in bedrooms. Fantastic chefs kitchen featuring center island, Corian counters, breakfast bar, built-in desk area, and loads of storage! Bay window in breakfast nook, generous size bedrooms, ample closets, and 2 baths.. Enjoy the backyard paver patio w/retractable awning, mature fruit trees, and great golf course viewing. Community Heated Pool, Spa, Tennis Courts, & more. This is your perfect vacation home. This rental home is in a senior community with age restriction rules. $1,850 rate off season through October w tenant paying electric bill.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

