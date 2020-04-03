18517 E POCO VISTA

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Gorgeous RIO VERDE! Home on Golf Course Lot , fully furnished and ready for your perfect getaway! Spacious and inviting floor plan - open and inviting! Tile flooring throughout (plush carpet in bedrooms. Fantastic chefs kitchen featuring center island, Corian counters, breakfast bar, built-in desk area, and loads of storage! Bay window in breakfast nook, generous size bedrooms, ample closets, and 2 baths.. Enjoy the backyard paver patio w/retractable awning, mature fruit trees, and great golf course viewing. Community Heated Pool, Spa, Tennis Courts, & more. This is your perfect vacation home. This rental home is in a senior community with age restriction rules. $1,850 rate off season through October w tenant paying electric bill.