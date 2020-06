17764 E STOCKING Trail

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

HOME AWAY FROM HOME~VACATION RENTAL IN A RESORT STYLE LIVING ~ALL THE COMFORTS YOU WANT IN THIS BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED & UPGRADED 2 BEDROOM & 2 BATH HOME. ENJOY THIS OPEN FLOORPLAN, SPLIT BEDROOMS, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, TILE, CARPET, AND CEILING FANS THROUGHOUT. ENJOY YOUR EVENINGS WATCHING THE SUNSETS WITH DESERT AND MTN VIEWS. COMMUNITY AMENITIES INCLUDE BIKING & WALKING PATHS, CLUBHOUSE , REC ROOM, TENNIS COURTS, GOLF COURSE, WORKOUT FACILITY, HEATED POOL & SPA, RESTAURANT AND MONTHLY COMMUNITY EVENTS. ENJOY SCOTTSDALE, WASTE MANAGEMENT PHOENIX OPEN, BARRETT JACKSON, SPRING TRAINING VENUES , AND SOME OF THE BEST RESTAURANTS AND SHOPPING AROUND.. ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED!