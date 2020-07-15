All apartments in Pinal County
Last updated July 6 2020 at 2:57 PM

31593 S Misty Basin Road

31593 South Misty Basin Road · (520) 400-0242
Location

31593 South Misty Basin Road, Pinal County, AZ 85623

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2135 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Enjoy and experience life in Tucson's newest and most popular active adult community that offers top notch resort style amenities such as golf, pickleball, classes, clubs, fitness center and more. This Cortez model home is 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath home and has a den/office and casita. It is appointed with many finishing upgrades and is fully furnished. The casita is ready for your guests to come visit while you are in residence. Reserve your rental of this beautiful home today! Rental rates vary seasonally. Minimum rental is four months, advertised rate is summer rate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31593 S Misty Basin Road have any available units?
31593 S Misty Basin Road has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 31593 S Misty Basin Road have?
Some of 31593 S Misty Basin Road's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31593 S Misty Basin Road currently offering any rent specials?
31593 S Misty Basin Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31593 S Misty Basin Road pet-friendly?
No, 31593 S Misty Basin Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinal County.
Does 31593 S Misty Basin Road offer parking?
No, 31593 S Misty Basin Road does not offer parking.
Does 31593 S Misty Basin Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31593 S Misty Basin Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31593 S Misty Basin Road have a pool?
Yes, 31593 S Misty Basin Road has a pool.
Does 31593 S Misty Basin Road have accessible units?
No, 31593 S Misty Basin Road does not have accessible units.
Does 31593 S Misty Basin Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31593 S Misty Basin Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 31593 S Misty Basin Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 31593 S Misty Basin Road does not have units with air conditioning.
