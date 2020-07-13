218 Apartments for rent in New River, AZ with parking

Apartment List
1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
3007 W JORDON Lane
3007 West Jordan Lane, New River, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1837 sqft
Available only June-September 2020. Wide open space with that rural feel is where this custom home sits in Desert Hills nestled between Anthem, Cave Creek, and Phoenix. Three of four bedrooms are available with two full bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of New River
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
10 Units Available
Anthem
BelaRosa
3825 W Anthem Way, Anthem, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,130
1048 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1360 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, close to I-17. Community features pool, playground park, and 24-hour gym. Units offer residents laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters, garbage disposal, and more amenities.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
27 Units Available
Tramonto
Ironhorse at Tramonto
34807 N 32nd Dr, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,126
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,197
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1322 sqft
Great location for commuting, close to I-17, the Loop 303 and Carefree Highway. Community is pet-friendly and has clubhouse, spa and package receiving. Homes feature dishwasher, disposal and quartz countertops.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Anthem
4431 W Powell Drive
4431 West Powell Drive, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1870 sqft
Fabulous 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage home on Anthem's West side! Enjoy the less expensive City of Phoenix water only found on the West side of Anthem. Large over sized master bedroom with extra space for office or TV lounge.

1 of 59

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Anthem
42045 N CROOKED STICK Road
42045 North Crooked Stick Road, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2454 sqft
Available March - May 2021 for $4,500/mo including utilities. Welcome to the Anthem Country Club and this fully furnished Peregrine floor plan on a premium golf lot overlooking both the 9th and 18th green of the Persimmon golf course.

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Anthem
1327 W SPIRIT Drive
1327 West Spirit Drive, Anthem, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3304 sqft
Looking for a rental home that feels like home? This beautiful Sonoma model with 4 bedrooms and 3 1/2 bathrooms just may fit the bill.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Anthem
39744 N HIGH NOON Way
39744 North High Noon Way, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1230 sqft
Fantastic Anthem home with convenient Parkside location, close to schools, shopping, parks and pools. 3 bedroom 2 bath with open floor plan ideal for entertaining. Easy access to kitchen and back patio.

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Anthem
42222 North Long Cove Way
42222 North Long Cove Way, Anthem, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2826 sqft
VACATION RENTAL FULLY FURNISHED SHORT TERM- Stunning 4bd nestled quietly in the prestigious Anthem Country Club!!! This lovely property has all the bells and whistles! A garden courtyard entry leads you to the front door where a classic rotunda

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Anthem
1776 W OWENS Way
1776 West Owens Way, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1454 sqft
Fully furnished Anthem Country Club home for rent. Rates: Dec 2020 - April 2021: $3,000/mo including utilities (3 month minimum required). May - Nov 2021: $1,600/mo plus utilities (6 month minimum required).

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Anthem
41614 N PANTHER CREEK Trail
41614 North Panther Creek Trail, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2730 sqft
3 bedroom, den, 3.5 bathroom furnished vacation rental in Anthem Country Club! Main house has 2 bedrooms, den and 2.5 baths. Guest casita is 1 bedroom, 1 full bath. Endless sunsets from the backyard with a perfectly-sized, heated spool.

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Tramonto
3207 W. Languid Lane
3207 West Languid Lane, Phoenix, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$2,195
2853 sqft
5 BEDROOM 3 FULL BATHROOMS WITH LOFT AND OFFICE SET UP IN ONE BEDROOM. COMMUNITY SWIMMING POOL - 5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom, 3 Car Garage, Community Swimming Pool. No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5911226)

1 of 62

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Anthem
2826 W EASTMAN Drive
2826 West Eastman Drive, Anthem, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
2649 sqft
The perfect vacation getaway is here in Anthem Parkside! This Del Web Tradition Model, 2 story, 5 bedroom, 3 bath home has room for up to 5 couples or a large family for a wonderful Phoenix vacation.

1 of 52

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Anthem
1873 W MORSE Drive
1873 West Morse Drive, Anthem, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1454 sqft
Furnished Vacation Rental! 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in gated North Valley community of Anthem Country Club. Great room floor plan on private lot with partial view fencing. Queen bed in each bedroom. Walk-in shower and dual sinks in master bath.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Anthem
41332 N Rolling Green Way
41332 North Rolling Green Way, Anthem, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1344 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR Winter 2020-21! Start packing your bags to enjoy this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom vacation rental in the beautiful N Valley Community of Anthem Country Club! Great Room floor plan with diagonally-laid tile.

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Anthem
41638 N EMERALD LAKE Drive
41638 North Emerald Lake Drive, Anthem, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
2182 sqft
Start packing your bags to enjoy this 2 bedroom, den, 2 bathroom vacation rental in the beautiful North Phoenix community of Anthem Country Club! The kitchen features quality craftsmanship with espresso colored cabinets, granite counters, stainless

1 of 55

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Anthem
41714 N SIGNAL HILL Court
41714 North Signal Hill Court, Anthem, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
4319 sqft
Fully furnished vacation rental! Exceptional 5 bedroom, den, 4.5 bath, single level in the gated Anthem Country Club community! Located in a quiet cul-de-sac just down the street from the Ironwood Clubhouse.

1 of 53

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Anthem
40708 N NOBLE HAWK Court
40708 North Noble Hawk Way, Anthem, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1870 sqft
Furnished Vacation Rental! 2 bedroom, den, 2 bath single level home in gated North Valley community of Anthem Country Club.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Anthem
40314 N BELL MEADOW Trail
40314 North Bell Meadow Trail, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1264 sqft
Anthem Country Club 3 bedroom 2 bath fully furnished Vacation Style Home overlooking 6th hole of Ironwood Golf Course.

1 of 72

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Anthem
40505 N LYTHAM Court
40505 North Lytham Way, Anthem, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
3304 sqft
Exquisite Anthem Country Club Designer's Home! Experience the amazing lifestyle at Anthem Country Club in this gorgeous 4BR-Den-3.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Anthem
3333 W KING Drive
3333 West King Drive, Anthem, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2152 sqft
Truly your home away from home! Experience a vacation home where you are so comfortable you don't want to leave. Turn on the fire, grab your book and snuggle on the couch for a relaxing evening.

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Anthem
42102 N LONG COVE Way
42102 North Long Cove Way, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2542 sqft
High end furnsihed rental on the golf course in the gated community of Anthem Country Club! VIEWS in every direction! Relax in your backyard oasis, poolside, with the peaceful sound of waterfalls.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Anthem
42128 N ANTHEM SPRINGS Road
42128 North Anthem Springs Road, Anthem, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1741 sqft
Situated on an over-sized golf course lot with natural desert wash views, this 2BR-Den-2BA home makes a fantastic vacation rental! Bright & warm, the updated kitchen features granite counters, stainless appliances, gas range, deep, farm-style

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Anthem
42127 N Celebration Way
42127 North Celebration Lane, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1986 sqft
Live in luxury in this fully-furnished 3BR-Den-2BA Golf Course home in the gated Landing Enclave. Conveniently located within blocks of the 63-acre community park, shops & dining. Breath-taking golf course & panoramic mountain views.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Anthem
40614 N Columbia Trail
40614 North Columbia Trail, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1632 sqft
Super clean & cute with a fabulous back yard .Built in BQ with putting green for all your Back yard fun Furnished very nice with open wash behind you with no neighbors.Close to all amenities and walking paths..Please note this is a seasonal rental
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in New River, AZ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some New River apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

