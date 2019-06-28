4119 W SUNSET Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking new construction

Available 6/7/19. This 3 bed/2 bath, single story, split floor plan model is thoughtfully designed, constructed and centered around comfortable, flexible living and entertaining. The great room and adjoining kitchen and dining area accent the generous living space. High ceilings add spaciousness to the home. The designer chef kitchen features stainless steel GE appliances, Espresso cabinets(soft close drawers & doors), slab granite counter tops, walk in pantry and the oversized center island allows for extra seating, work space and prep area. The master suite boasts a large walk in closet and luxury master bath offers a generous vanity w/double sinks. 24 month lease minimum. Photos of similar model home, photos will be updated after tenant move out