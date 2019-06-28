All apartments in New River
Find more places like 4119 W SUNSET Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New River, AZ
/
4119 W SUNSET Drive
Last updated June 28 2019 at 10:29 AM

4119 W SUNSET Drive

4119 W Sunset Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New River
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4119 W Sunset Dr, New River, AZ 85087

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Available 6/7/19. This 3 bed/2 bath, single story, split floor plan model is thoughtfully designed, constructed and centered around comfortable, flexible living and entertaining. The great room and adjoining kitchen and dining area accent the generous living space. High ceilings add spaciousness to the home. The designer chef kitchen features stainless steel GE appliances, Espresso cabinets(soft close drawers & doors), slab granite counter tops, walk in pantry and the oversized center island allows for extra seating, work space and prep area. The master suite boasts a large walk in closet and luxury master bath offers a generous vanity w/double sinks. 24 month lease minimum. Photos of similar model home, photos will be updated after tenant move out

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4119 W SUNSET Drive have any available units?
4119 W SUNSET Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New River, AZ.
What amenities does 4119 W SUNSET Drive have?
Some of 4119 W SUNSET Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4119 W SUNSET Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4119 W SUNSET Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4119 W SUNSET Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4119 W SUNSET Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New River.
Does 4119 W SUNSET Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4119 W SUNSET Drive offers parking.
Does 4119 W SUNSET Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4119 W SUNSET Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4119 W SUNSET Drive have a pool?
No, 4119 W SUNSET Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4119 W SUNSET Drive have accessible units?
No, 4119 W SUNSET Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4119 W SUNSET Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4119 W SUNSET Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4119 W SUNSET Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4119 W SUNSET Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

New River 3 BedroomsNew River Apartments with Garage
New River Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNew River Apartments with Washer-Dryer
New River Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZ
Apache Junction, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZSan Tan Valley, AZVerde Village, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZCottonwood, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College