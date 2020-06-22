All apartments in New River
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:32 PM

37516 N 34th Dr

37516 North 34th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

37516 North 34th Drive, New River, AZ 85086

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
FANTASTIC TERRITORIAL on over 1.25 acres SITUATED IN THE PRIVATE `W CARLISE ENCLAVE OF CUSTOM HOMES` IN
DESERT HILLS. OUT OF THE FLATS!! FOREVER VIEWS OF THE SONORAN FOOTHILLS- GORGEOUS SUNSETS EVERY
NIGHT. VERY PRIVATE. 3 BDR/ 2 BATH & 3 CAR GARAGE. OPEN KITCHEN W/ CORIAN COUNTERS, STAINLESS
UPGRADED APPLIANCES, BREAKFAST BAR & SUNNY BREAKFAST ROOM. Formal dining room or can be used as bonus room.
MASTER BOASTS LARGE JETTED TUB & SHOWER W/ GLASS BLOCK WINDOW SURROUND. LARGE FAMILY ROOM. Split
floorplan. Secondary bath complete with dual sinks. THE VIEWS ARE BREATHTAKING AND PRICELESS!!! Located behind
Tramonto.

Show: Lockbox Ready
Pets: Pets Allowed

$75 Monthly tenant benefit package and city taxes will be added with rents. *Benefit package includes online rent payment and portal access, monthly air filter delivery, 24/7 emergency maintenance support, and minimum required renters liability insurance.

APPLY TODAY!!!

To get the code, Please email us a photo of yourself while holding your driver's license close to your face
and send it to leads@yesvirtual.com. As soon as we receive this one, we will send you the code via text
message. Please do not forget to put the property address on the subject line, the phone number we can
send the code to and the date of your desired visit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37516 N 34th Dr have any available units?
37516 N 34th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New River, AZ.
What amenities does 37516 N 34th Dr have?
Some of 37516 N 34th Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37516 N 34th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
37516 N 34th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37516 N 34th Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 37516 N 34th Dr is pet friendly.
Does 37516 N 34th Dr offer parking?
Yes, 37516 N 34th Dr offers parking.
Does 37516 N 34th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 37516 N 34th Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 37516 N 34th Dr have a pool?
No, 37516 N 34th Dr does not have a pool.
Does 37516 N 34th Dr have accessible units?
No, 37516 N 34th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 37516 N 34th Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 37516 N 34th Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 37516 N 34th Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 37516 N 34th Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
