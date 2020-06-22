37516 N 34th Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage recently renovated

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

FANTASTIC TERRITORIAL on over 1.25 acres SITUATED IN THE PRIVATE `W CARLISE ENCLAVE OF CUSTOM HOMES` IN

DESERT HILLS. OUT OF THE FLATS!! FOREVER VIEWS OF THE SONORAN FOOTHILLS- GORGEOUS SUNSETS EVERY

NIGHT. VERY PRIVATE. 3 BDR/ 2 BATH & 3 CAR GARAGE. OPEN KITCHEN W/ CORIAN COUNTERS, STAINLESS

UPGRADED APPLIANCES, BREAKFAST BAR & SUNNY BREAKFAST ROOM. Formal dining room or can be used as bonus room.

MASTER BOASTS LARGE JETTED TUB & SHOWER W/ GLASS BLOCK WINDOW SURROUND. LARGE FAMILY ROOM. Split

floorplan. Secondary bath complete with dual sinks. THE VIEWS ARE BREATHTAKING AND PRICELESS!!! Located behind

Tramonto.



Show: Lockbox Ready

Pets: Pets Allowed



$75 Monthly tenant benefit package and city taxes will be added with rents. *Benefit package includes online rent payment and portal access, monthly air filter delivery, 24/7 emergency maintenance support, and minimum required renters liability insurance.



APPLY TODAY!!!



To get the code, Please email us a photo of yourself while holding your driver's license close to your face

and send it to leads@yesvirtual.com. As soon as we receive this one, we will send you the code via text

message. Please do not forget to put the property address on the subject line, the phone number we can

send the code to and the date of your desired visit.