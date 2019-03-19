3751 W BINGHAM Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

WHAT SPECTACULAR CITY LIGHTS AND GORGEOUS DESERT MOUNTAIN VIEWS YOU WILL HAVE WITH THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME*You can live in a PEACEFUL AND HIGHLY DESIRABLE NEIGHBORHOOD, yet be minutes away from Anthem shopping and dining*You will appreciate this home of over 3700 sq. ft. having FIVE BEDROOMS and LOFT and DEN*FAMILY ROOM is light and open with PICTURE WINDOWS*Neutral FRESH PAINT throughout the home*WOOD-LIKE laminate FLOORING throughout main level*The KITCHEN has GRANITE counters,UPGRADED CABINETS, gas stove, and HUGE PANTRY*CONVENIENT UPSTAIRS LAUNDRY*You will also have a FOUR CAR GARAGE*CUTE PORCH and easy care landscape in front yard*COVERED PATIO and PLUSH GRASS in back yard*Please don't wait to see why this is no ordinary ''rental'', but rather a place to call ''HOME.''