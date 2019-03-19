All apartments in New River
New River, AZ
3751 W BINGHAM Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3751 W BINGHAM Drive

3751 West Bingham Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3751 West Bingham Drive, New River, AZ 85087

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WHAT SPECTACULAR CITY LIGHTS AND GORGEOUS DESERT MOUNTAIN VIEWS YOU WILL HAVE WITH THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME*You can live in a PEACEFUL AND HIGHLY DESIRABLE NEIGHBORHOOD, yet be minutes away from Anthem shopping and dining*You will appreciate this home of over 3700 sq. ft. having FIVE BEDROOMS and LOFT and DEN*FAMILY ROOM is light and open with PICTURE WINDOWS*Neutral FRESH PAINT throughout the home*WOOD-LIKE laminate FLOORING throughout main level*The KITCHEN has GRANITE counters,UPGRADED CABINETS, gas stove, and HUGE PANTRY*CONVENIENT UPSTAIRS LAUNDRY*You will also have a FOUR CAR GARAGE*CUTE PORCH and easy care landscape in front yard*COVERED PATIO and PLUSH GRASS in back yard*Please don't wait to see why this is no ordinary ''rental'', but rather a place to call ''HOME.''

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3751 W BINGHAM Drive have any available units?
3751 W BINGHAM Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New River, AZ.
What amenities does 3751 W BINGHAM Drive have?
Some of 3751 W BINGHAM Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3751 W BINGHAM Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3751 W BINGHAM Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3751 W BINGHAM Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3751 W BINGHAM Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New River.
Does 3751 W BINGHAM Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3751 W BINGHAM Drive offers parking.
Does 3751 W BINGHAM Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3751 W BINGHAM Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3751 W BINGHAM Drive have a pool?
No, 3751 W BINGHAM Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3751 W BINGHAM Drive have accessible units?
No, 3751 W BINGHAM Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3751 W BINGHAM Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3751 W BINGHAM Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3751 W BINGHAM Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3751 W BINGHAM Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
