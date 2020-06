Amenities

Available only June-September 2020. Wide open space with that rural feel is where this custom home sits in Desert Hills nestled between Anthem, Cave Creek, and Phoenix. Three of four bedrooms are available with two full bathrooms. Kitchen and Great Room open design incorporates a comfortable dining area within along with kitchen island offering additional counter space. Tile flooring in common rooms, carpet in bedrooms. Split floor plan with master ensuite and guest bedrooms near hall full bath. Separate laundry room with washer/dryer sits off entry to three car garage. Backyard offers ample space for RV/watercraft parking with covered patio and scenic landscaping and views. Private road limits traffic offering peace and serenity.