Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Fantastic Home for out of the way in the Arizona country side. Features plenty of space front yard and back. With a work shed and corral for a horse or two. Scenic back porch for those relaxing days. Good for pets and the family. Features Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Gas Range, Washer and Dryer. For further information contact agent. To apply: www.arizonaeliteproperties,com.