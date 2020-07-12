15 Apartments for rent in Maricopa, AZ with parking
Hey Willie, let's pack up and catch us a slow train / And go back to Phoenix to a far brighter day / Where stars were for shining in the Arizona sky / And music meant more than fortune or fame -- From "Hey Willie" by Waylon Jennings
There will be far brighter days when you make your way to Maricopa, Arizona, a small city about 45 minutes south of Phoenix. It is part of Pinal County, though people often assume it is in Maricopa County due to its name. What used to be a pit stop for many travelers on the way to Mexico or San Diego is now a bedroom community that has about 45,000 residents. Help this ever-growing city continue its growth of brighter days by checking out the very affordable homes for rent here! See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Maricopa apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.