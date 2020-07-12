15 Apartments for rent in Maricopa, AZ with parking

Apartment List
1 of 52

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
20598 N LEMON DROP Drive
20598 Lemon Drop Drive, Maricopa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1593 sqft
This home on the water with a BBQ and a fire pit is all yours. Enjoy and evening with friends as you watch the sun set. This fully furnished home can be yours, all you need to bring is your clothes and toothbrush.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
43332 W GRIFFIS Drive
43332 Griffis Drive, Maricopa, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2235 sqft
$2000 is non seasonal rental rate - $3000 is seasonal rental rate from September-April. Immaculate and move in ready! This vacation rental is fully furnished and comes complete with everything you will need.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
45981 W SKY Lane
45981 Sky Lane, Maricopa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1671 sqft
Beautifully upgraded home with all tile. This home features an entertainers back yard with mature landscaping and a full patio that has been tiled. The inside has designer neutral paint throughout huge master closet.

1 of 67

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
20150 N PEPPERMINT Drive
20150 North Peppermint Drive, Maricopa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2434 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED This rare three bedroom with a desired split floor plan will make your stay in Province Active Adult experience extra special. This corner lot home has only a neighbor on one side. Step inside to a dedicated office space to the right.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
43914 W WADE Drive
43914 West Wade Drive, Maricopa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1323 sqft
Furnished home includes everything needed to live comfortably. Internet, Cable, water, gas, electric and trash included with Cap on summer-time electric at $150.00 . Fabulous back yard with pavered patio, artificial grass, BBQ and firepit.

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
21630 N SUNSET Drive
21630 Sunset Drive, Maricopa, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1909 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED This 3 bedroom 3 bath home in Cobblestone Farms is a perfect spot for winter visitors, relocation or family gatherings. A beautiful floor plan with each bedroom in its own zone. The Master is split from the other bedrooms.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
22661 N Van Loo Drive
22661 Van Loo Drive, Maricopa, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
3016 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 3,016 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 63

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
19696 N MADISON Circle
19696 North Madison Circle, Maricopa, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2219 sqft
Gorgeous FULLY FURNISHED home located in the Villages at Rancho El Dorado in Maricopa. This home is just minutes from great golf at The Duke and the community pool, tennis and workout center in the community.

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
40584 W Helen Court
40584 West Helen Court, Maricopa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1939 sqft
BRAND NEW FULLY FURNISHED HOME WITH ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Just bring your clothes. Everything you need to live comfortably. Including Direct TV with DVR and internet! Furniture, dishes, pans, linens, etc,. Large open kitchen with a breakfast bar.

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
21344 N KARSTEN Drive
21344 Karsten Drive, Maricopa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1586 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED POOL HOME in a GOLF COMMUNITY! Vacation Rental? Relocation? Between Homes? This home in the community of The Duke Golf Course is one comfortable home away from home.

1 of 4

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
43754 W Cahill Drive
43754 Cahill Drive, Maricopa, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,399
2345 sqft
Appliance Included Upgrades Available Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,345 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 28

Last updated March 5 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
41380 W GANLEY Way
41380 West Ganley Way, Maricopa, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2236 sqft
Four bedroom plus a den and 3 bathroom house. Brand new. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Perfect for operate a group home. For Group Home business please call for special price.

1 of 13

Last updated March 5 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
22180 N SUNSET Drive
22180 Sunset Drive, Maricopa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2113 sqft
PRIVATE PEBBLETEC POOL w/waterfall! This beautiful home in Cobblestone Farms backs to amazing sunset & mountain views with no neighbors behind. Amazing split floor plan w/formal living, dining and great room.

1 of 22

Last updated March 5 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
19294 N DEL MAR Avenue
19294 North Del Mar Avenue, Maricopa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1504 sqft
Fully furnished and waiting for you to come enjoy our Arizona winters! All one level, large kitchen and a huge counter top make this home a truly amazing find! Three bedrooms, 2 full baths, nice covered patio with chairs with barbeque! Minimum

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
45043 W PARAISO Lane
45043 West Paraiso Lane, Maricopa, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1587 sqft
Welcome to Desert Paradise! This home was specifically named ''Desert Paradise'' because that is truly what it is for our guests.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
43402 W OSTER Drive
43402 Oster Drive, Maricopa, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2200 sqft
Nice large single level with 4 bedrooms, and two and a half baths. Split master bedroom. Three car garage. Come enjoy all the amenities the Villages has to offer, pool, exercise equipment, basketball and tennis. No neighbors to the rear.
City Guide for Maricopa, AZ

Hey Willie, let's pack up and catch us a slow train / And go back to Phoenix to a far brighter day / Where stars were for shining in the Arizona sky / And music meant more than fortune or fame -- From "Hey Willie" by Waylon Jennings

There will be far brighter days when you make your way to Maricopa, Arizona, a small city about 45 minutes south of Phoenix. It is part of Pinal County, though people often assume it is in Maricopa County due to its name. What used to be a pit stop for many travelers on the way to Mexico or San Diego is now a bedroom community that has about 45,000 residents. Help this ever-growing city continue its growth of brighter days by checking out the very affordable homes for rent here! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Maricopa, AZ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Maricopa apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

