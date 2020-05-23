42360 W ABBEY Road

Amenities

putting green patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard gym parking pool putting green garage internet access

Welcome to your home away from home. This home is fully furnished in the guard, gated 55+ community of Province. Home has split floor plan with master suite on one side and guest bedroom, guest bath and den on the other side of the great room. Kitchen has center island and opens to a covered patio in back. Enjoy your morning coffee on the front courtyard or dine on the back patio looking at your very own putting green. Home comes with bicycles and the owners left their golf clubs fr you to enjoy. Owner furnishes water, sewer, gas and basic cable. Tenant pays the electric and internet. Enjoy all of the amenities of this community including both indoor and outdoor pools, fitness center, walking paths, catch and release fishing and much more.