All apartments in Maricopa
Find more places like 42360 W ABBEY Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maricopa, AZ
/
42360 W ABBEY Road
Last updated May 23 2020 at 7:10 PM

42360 W ABBEY Road

42360 Abbey Road · (480) 326-7124
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Maricopa
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

42360 Abbey Road, Maricopa, AZ 85138

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2019 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
putting green
garage
internet access
Welcome to your home away from home. This home is fully furnished in the guard, gated 55+ community of Province. Home has split floor plan with master suite on one side and guest bedroom, guest bath and den on the other side of the great room. Kitchen has center island and opens to a covered patio in back. Enjoy your morning coffee on the front courtyard or dine on the back patio looking at your very own putting green. Home comes with bicycles and the owners left their golf clubs fr you to enjoy. Owner furnishes water, sewer, gas and basic cable. Tenant pays the electric and internet. Enjoy all of the amenities of this community including both indoor and outdoor pools, fitness center, walking paths, catch and release fishing and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42360 W ABBEY Road have any available units?
42360 W ABBEY Road has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 42360 W ABBEY Road have?
Some of 42360 W ABBEY Road's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42360 W ABBEY Road currently offering any rent specials?
42360 W ABBEY Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42360 W ABBEY Road pet-friendly?
No, 42360 W ABBEY Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maricopa.
Does 42360 W ABBEY Road offer parking?
Yes, 42360 W ABBEY Road does offer parking.
Does 42360 W ABBEY Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42360 W ABBEY Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42360 W ABBEY Road have a pool?
Yes, 42360 W ABBEY Road has a pool.
Does 42360 W ABBEY Road have accessible units?
No, 42360 W ABBEY Road does not have accessible units.
Does 42360 W ABBEY Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42360 W ABBEY Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 42360 W ABBEY Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 42360 W ABBEY Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 42360 W ABBEY Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Maricopa 3 BedroomsMaricopa Apartments with Balcony
Maricopa Apartments with GarageMaricopa Apartments with Parking
Maricopa Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity