952 Leisure World

Amenities

patio / balcony garage gym pool hot tub furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub

Perfect & Comfortable Vacation Home, 45+ Active Adult Community! Available Now through Winter Season - Available NOW Through March 2021. 2 bedroom 2 bath home with expanded back patio. This home has a king in the master bedroom and twin beds in the guest room. Very comfortable and nicely furnished. 2 car garage. You will fall in love with this home. Just bring your suitcase and make a trip to the grocery store. Leisure World has so many activities. 2 golf courses, both 18 holes, 3 pools, 2 hot tubs, State of the Art Fitness Center and so much more, come and check us out. No smoking, no pets. Ask about our summer rates!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3494153)