952 Leisure World
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:53 PM

952 Leisure World

952 Leisure World · (480) 306-8745
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

952 Leisure World, Maricopa County, AZ 85206
Leisure World

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 952 Leisure World · Avail. now

$2,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1331 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
hot tub
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Perfect & Comfortable Vacation Home, 45+ Active Adult Community! Available Now through Winter Season - Available NOW Through March 2021. 2 bedroom 2 bath home with expanded back patio. This home has a king in the master bedroom and twin beds in the guest room. Very comfortable and nicely furnished. 2 car garage. You will fall in love with this home. Just bring your suitcase and make a trip to the grocery store. Leisure World has so many activities. 2 golf courses, both 18 holes, 3 pools, 2 hot tubs, State of the Art Fitness Center and so much more, come and check us out. No smoking, no pets. Ask about our summer rates!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3494153)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 952 Leisure World have any available units?
952 Leisure World has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 952 Leisure World have?
Some of 952 Leisure World's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 952 Leisure World currently offering any rent specials?
952 Leisure World is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 952 Leisure World pet-friendly?
No, 952 Leisure World is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maricopa County.
Does 952 Leisure World offer parking?
Yes, 952 Leisure World offers parking.
Does 952 Leisure World have units with washers and dryers?
No, 952 Leisure World does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 952 Leisure World have a pool?
Yes, 952 Leisure World has a pool.
Does 952 Leisure World have accessible units?
No, 952 Leisure World does not have accessible units.
Does 952 Leisure World have units with dishwashers?
No, 952 Leisure World does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 952 Leisure World have units with air conditioning?
No, 952 Leisure World does not have units with air conditioning.
